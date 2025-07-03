Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-19 • MEAC 6-8

North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Central Eagles
  • Overall
    14-19
  • MEAC
    6-8
North Carolina Central Eagles
Last Game
Fri, Mar 14 |
ESP+
@ South Carolina State Bulldogs (20-13)
  • Norfolk Scope Arena
67
Final
88
MEAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
NORFLK
 11-3 24-11
SCST
 11-3 20-13
DELST
 8-6 16-14
MORGAN
 7-7 14-18
HOW
 7-7 12-20
NCCU
 6-8 14-19
COPPST
 4-10 6-24
UMES
 2-12 6-25
Schedule

Regular season
@
UMES
Wed, Feb 26
L 68-59
vs
HOW
Sat, Mar 1
W 72-68
vs
NORFLK
Mon, Mar 3
W 91-87 / OT
@
SCST
Thu, Mar 6
L 87-71
Postseason
@
3
DELST
Thu, Mar 13
W 79-77
@
2
SCST
Fri, Mar 14
L 88-67
Top Eagles News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
MEAC 77.6
(64th) 		78.1
(306th)
Division I 78.8
(58th) 		75.8
(289th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 319
