Overall 18-14 • BSOU 7-9

Longwood Lancers

Longwood Lancers
  • Overall
    18-14
  • BSOU
    7-9
Longwood Lancers
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
@ Winthrop Eagles (23-11)
  • Freedom Hall Civic Center
79
Final
88
Game Recap

Big South Standings

Team Conf Overall
HIGHPT
 14-2 29-6
WINTHR
 11-5 23-11
NCASHV
 11-5 21-11
RADFRD
 9-7 20-13
LONGWD
 7-9 18-14
PRESBY
 7-9 14-19
CHARSO
 6-10 10-22
GWEBB
 5-11 11-20
USCUP
 2-14 6-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
PRESBY
Sat, Feb 15
L 77-68
vs
GWEBB
Wed, Feb 19
W 90-77
@
NCASHV
Sat, Feb 22
L 87-82
vs
WINTHR
Thu, Feb 27
L 85-59
@
USCUP
Sat, Mar 1
W 83-66
Postseason
@
3
WINTHR
Fri, Mar 7
L 88-79
Full Schedule
Top Lancers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big South 77.4
(66th) 		78.3
(312th)
Division I 78.3
(70th) 		74.0
(240th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 210
Full Rankings