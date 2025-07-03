Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-16 • BIG10 7-13

Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats
  • Overall
    17-16
  • BIG10
    7-13
Northwestern Wildcats
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
BTN
@ Wisconsin Badgers (27-10)
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse
63
Final
70
Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Schedule

Regular season
@
MINN
Tue, Feb 25
W 75-63
vs
IOWA
Fri, Feb 28
W 68-57
vs
UCLA
Mon, Mar 3
L 73-69
@
13
MD
Sat, Mar 8
L 74-61
Postseason
@
12
MINN
Wed, Mar 12
W 72-64
@
5
WISC
Thu, Mar 13
L 70-63
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 71.7
(201st) 		73.2
(195th)
Division I 72.4
(218th) 		69.2
(85th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 53
Full Rankings