Overall 24-11 • ACC 13-7

SMU Mustangs

  • Overall
    24-11
  • ACC
    13-7
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
ESP2
vs Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-18)
  • Moody Coliseum
85
Final
83
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CUSE
Tue, Mar 4
W 77-75
@
FSU
Sat, Mar 8
L 76-69
Postseason
vs
14
CUSE
Wed, Mar 12
W 73-53
@
3
CLEM
Thu, Mar 13
L 57-54
vs
8
NIOWA
Wed, Mar 19
W 73-63
vs
4
OKLAST
Sun, Mar 23
L 85-83
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    NCAAM Highlights: No. 25 Louisville at SMU (1/21)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    What is SMU getting in 4-star PF Nigel Walls?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    The moment 4-star PF Nigel Walls committed to SMU

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    ACC Season Preview: SMU Mustangs | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Scouting SMU's international prospect Samet Yigitoglu | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Mustangs News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 77.4
(66th) 		72.3
(171st)
Division I 79.9
(40th) 		71.3
(152nd)

Pony Stampede Podcast

uploads-2f1552313766573-vmfjf6j3ap-fcb9137ff7d3c633dc14dc72b0812a7a-2fponystampede.png
Introducing 'Inside College Basketball Now' with Jon Rothstein
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 46
Full Rankings