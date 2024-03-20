Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: SMU 20-11, Indiana State 26-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hulman Center in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

SMU had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. The match between them and the Owls on Thursday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Mustangs falling 75-60 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. SMU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Indiana State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak last Sunday. They took a 84-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jayson Kent, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Swope, who scored 19 points.

The Mustangs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-12 record this season. As for the Sycamores, their defeat dropped their record down to 28-6.

SMU is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, Indiana State and SMU failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 9-4 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 7.5-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 153 points.

