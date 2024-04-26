Few programs can replace a coach who left for a new opportunity with an even more experienced and successful one at the highest levels, but that's exactly what Arkansas did. Eric Musselman left Arkansas for USC following the 2023-24 season after leading the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight twice. Arkansas won at least 20 games in four of his five seasons with the Razorbacks. But shortly after Musselman left, Arkansas replaced him by signing Kentucky's John Calipari. Kentucky brought in at least three five-star recruits in six of its last eight seasons under Calipari. With nearly every one of Calipari's signees re-opening their commitment after the news of his departure, plenty of five-star and four-star talents could make their way to the Arkansas basketball roster.

Calipari's name and success can also appeal to top talent in the college basketball transfer portal, so can Arkansas basketball expect to see future NBA talent on its home floor this season? If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

The team of insiders at HawgSports.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Arkansas basketball coaching transition and roster changes. Launched in 2002, HawgSports has established itself as the top source for insider Arkansas basketball coverage. Trey Biddy, Danny West and Connor Goodson have a combined 30 years of experience covering the Razorbacks professionally. And right now, HawgSports is offering 30% off the first year of an annual subscription*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at HawgSports has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the Arkansas basketball roster. Head to HawgSports now to see all the insider info.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Arkansas lost every player from last year's roster, with leading scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle both choosing to enter the transfer portal. Mark, who averaged a career-high 16.2 points per game is looking for his third school in three years after transferring to Arkansas from Houston last offseason. Battle is set to make the final stop of his career after averaging 14.8 points in his only season with the Razorbacks.

Third-leading scorer Trevon Brazile declared for the NBA Draft, while fourth-leading scorer Makhi Mitchell used the remainder of his eligibility last year. Other key players from last year's roster included Keyon Menifield Jr. (portal), Jalen Graham (eligibility), El Ellis (eligibility) and Davonte Davis (portal). The Razorbacks also lost a pair of top-100 2024 recruits in Isaiah Elohim (USC) and Jalen Shelley (uncommitted). Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

Karter Knox was one of Calipari's Kentucky commitments who decided to follow the coach to Arkansas. Knox, a 6-foot-5 small forward, averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Overtime Elite last season. He made 81 3-pointers over 30 games. Knox's older brother, Kevin Knox, played for Calipari at Kentucky and averaged 15.6 points as a freshman before being selected No. 9 overall by the Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft, so it's no big surprise Knox followed Calipari to Arkansas.

Knox played in the McDonald's All-American Game last season as is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2024. He showed instant offense against the best kids in the country of his own age with nine points in less than 12 minutes in the McDonald's All-American Game. Knox was the No. 1 per-minute scorer in the Nike EYBL last spring and summer by averaging 19.8 points over 24 minutes. He's been a standout at every level of basketball he's played in and his talent could carry over to Arkansas. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

Calipari has already been in contact with multiple transfers from power-conference teams, so be sure to join HawgSports to see who they are and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Arkansas basketball is pursuing under coach John Calipari, and which power-conference transfers could land in Fayetteville? Go to HawgSports to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Razorbacks, and find out. And reminder, HawgSports is offering 30% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a HawgSports annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.