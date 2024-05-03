Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks took down the Philadelphia 76ers on the road Thursday night to advance out of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs behind a 41-point explosion from Brunson. After the win, the former Villanova star made it a point to troll Kenny Smith, one of the NBA on TNT analysts and a former North Carolina star, referencing his team's 2016 national championship win where the Wildcats took down the Tar Heels.

"Is this Kenny?" asked Brunson.

"Yes, it is," said an unsuspecting Smith of what was coming.

"Oh yeah," Brunson said, "2016 banner, Kenny!"

Smith took it in stride and slapped his hand on the desk in laughter as the rest of the crew burst out giggling at the joke.

Brunson's made a habit of balling in Philadelphia and the surrounding area -- first at Villanova where he won two national championships and was the National Player of the Year in college in 2018, and now in the NBA, too. He averaged 35.5 points, 9.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in the six-game series but was otherworldly on the road Philly where he averaged 42.3 points, 11.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game against the Sixers, including a 41-12-3 stat line to close out the series, 4-2.

New York advances into the second round of the playoffs where it will face the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers beginning Monday inside Madison Square Garden.