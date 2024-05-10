Conference realignment never really stops, the latest example of that landing Friday. Grand Canyon and Seattle University are leaving the Western Athletic Conference and will join the West Coast Conference on July 1, 2025, the WCC announced.

It's the second time in less than five months that the WCC has brought in a pair of schools to its ranks. In December, Oregon State and Washington State were voted in for most sports for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. (But not football, which is going to be affiliated with the Mountain West the next two years.)

It's a coup for new commissioner Stu Jackson, who took over running the WCC a little more than a year ago.

GCU and Seattle U coming aboard means the WCC will be an 11-school league next season (with Oregon State and Wazzu) and then will increase to 13 schools (barring other movement) for 2025-26. The two-year affiliation agreement with Oregon State and Washington State expires June 30, 2026. Oregon State and Washington State remaining as affiliate members in the WCC beyond 2026 is highly unlikely, sources said. The most likely end game for the Beavers and Cougars is linking up with the Mountain West and/or reforming a new league under Pac-12 branding, sources told CBS Sports, due to the tens of millions of dollars OSU and Wazzu gained amid the fallout of the Pac-12's demise.

Grand Canyon's move to the WCC had been in the works for a very long time. Seattle U is a geographic and religious fit — it is a Jesuit university like every other WCC school. Grand Canyon, on the other hand, is a for-profit institution, which was why WCC leaders waited and deliberated for years before ultimately voting to bring GCU aboard.

Jackson worked diligently with some WCC presidents who were previously on the fence or against GCU coming on. The big sell was how much upside GCU's basketball program was in making the WCC a better conference. The contingency, per a source, was to bring Seattle U in as a package deal. It's also two teams being added for the anticipated loss of Oregon State and Washington State in 2026.

"Presidents wanted to make sure they had two schools coming into the conference," a source told CBS Sports. "With everything going on in the television world, that as much as anything is a factor. Now we're picking up one of the top markets, in Arizona, and picking up Seattle and the west side of Washington."

The Antelopes have been a major factor in men's college basketball in recent seasons, having made three of the past four NCAA Tournaments under Bryce Drew. In March, No. 12 seeded Grand Canyon upset its future conference brethren in a NCAA Tournament first-round victory vs. Saint Mary's.

The latest with Gonzaga

This latest blast of realignment comes amid lingering speculation over the viability of Gonzaga leaving the WCC for a bigger conference. Most recently, the Bulldogs were attached to potential Big 12 membership. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has been championing Gonzaga to join his league for nearly two years. However, there is no momentum for that currently. Talks about Gonzaga joining stalled in December, sources previously told CBS Sports, and they haven't gained traction since. At least week's Big 12 meetings in Phoenix, Gonzaga was not on any of the agendas and did not come up in multiple meetings between athletic directors and coaches, sources told CBS Sports.

"This probably solidifies Gonzaga's retention for now as much as anything because they're going to end up getting at least two better games within the conference," one source said re: Grand Canyon joining the WCC.

Mark Few's program remains among the best in college basketball and is coming off a ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance amid its 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga continues to thrive because of its dominance over the WCC, while the WCC continues to be viable because it has Gonzaga.

As for the WAC, the league is once more in trouble after briefly enjoying a fruitful spate of additions. The WAC was at 13 teams as recently as the 2022-23 season but is now only assured of eight programs come July 1, 2025. Sam Houston and New Mexico State left last year for CUSA (which also announced on Friday that Missouri State was joining in 2025). Incarnate Word and UT Arlington, two recent additions, are heading back to the Southland. Led by Grand Canyon's 30-5 record, the conference ranked 14th in men's basketball at KenPom.com last season, finishing 11th the season before that. It was the strongest two-year run in men's basketball for the league in a decade.