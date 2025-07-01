Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
TNT
@ 1 Houston Cougars (35-5)
- Intrust Bank Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
3
|
@
1
|
vs
9
|
@
1
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|West Coast
|
87.9
(2nd)
|
70.7
(123rd)
|Division I
|
86.4
(2nd)
|
69.9
(107th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|23
|1
|Coaches
|20
|3
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|21
|—
|NET
|8
|—