Overall 26-9 • WCC 14-4

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Overall
    26-9
  • WCC
    14-4
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
TNT
@ 1 Houston Cougars (35-5)
  • Intrust Bank Arena
76
Final
81
Game Recap

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
MARYCA
 17-1 29-6
GONZAG
 14-4 26-9
SANFRAN
 13-5 25-10
SNCLRA
 12-6 21-13
OREGST
 10-8 20-13
WASHST
 8-10 19-15
LOYMRY
 8-10 17-15
PORT
 7-11 12-20
PEPPER
 4-14 13-22
UOP
 4-14 9-24
USD
 2-16 6-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
SNCLRA
Tue, Feb 25
W 95-76
@
SANFRAN
Sat, Mar 1
W 95-75
Postseason
vs
3
SANFRAN
Mon, Mar 10
W 85-76
@
1
MARYCA
Tue, Mar 11
W 58-51
vs
9
UGA
Thu, Mar 20
W 89-68
@
1
HOU
Sat, Mar 22
L 81-76
Full Schedule
Top Bulldogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
West Coast 87.9
(2nd) 		70.7
(123rd)
Division I 86.4
(2nd) 		69.9
(107th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 23 1
Coaches 20 3
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 21
NET 8
Full Rankings