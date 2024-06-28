The 2024 NBA Draft is in the books. No college team in this draft had more players selected than two-time reigning national champion UConn. Stephon Castle (No. 4 to the San Antonio Spurs) and Donovan Clingan (No. 7 to the Portland Trail Blazers) were drafted in the top 10, while Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer were selected in Round 2.

The Pac-12 had the most draftees (nine) in its final season with full membership. Colorado had three players selected, headlined by Cody Williams going No. 10 to the Utah Jazz, while Isaiah Collier and Bronny James were drafted out of USC. Arizona, Cal, UCLA and Washington State all had one player selected.

Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham were selected in the top 10 out of Kentucky to help the program pass Duke for the most first-round selections (48) since the NBA Draft went to two rounds in 1989. Former Kentucky coach John Calipari leaves the program having produced 37 first-rounders and 25 lottery picks.

Let's take a deeper look at which schools produced the most NBA-bound talent in 2024.

UConn (4)

Stephon Castle (No. 4 to Spurs)

Donovan Clingan (No. 7 to Trail Blazers)

Tristen Newton (No. 49 to Pacers)

Cam Spencer (No. 53 to Grizzlies)

It's fitting that the best team in college basketball had the most players selected. Castle is a perfect fit with the Spurs because of their glaring need for a point guard. Clingan wasn't expected to be available at No. 7 because there was serious buzz that someone would trade up to land the towering big man. As for Newton and Spencer, they were veteran leaders on the Huskies most recent championship team.

Kentucky (3)

Reed Sheppard (No. 3 to Rockets)

Rob Dillingham (No. 8 to Timberwolves)

Antonio Reeves (No. 47 to Pelicans)

Around this time last year, Kentucky's Justin Edwards was in the conversation to go No. 1 overall. Instead, Edwards went undrafted. Sheppard, Dillingham, and Reeves marked the final picks of the Calipari era. Dillingham's fit with the Timberwolves should be exciting because of his ability to contribute immediately.

Colorado (3)

Cody Williams (No. 10 to Jazz)

Tristan da Silva (No. 18 to Magic)

KJ Simpson (No. 42 to Hornets)

Colorado was one of three schools that produced multiple first-round picks. Williams has the potential to be the best two-way player in this class. Da Silva is a veteran forward capable of stepping into the Magic's rotation immediately. Simpson may be undersized for the position, but he's a pure scorer capable of taking over a game.

Ja'Kobe Walter (No. 19 to Raptors)

Yves Missi (No. 21 to Pelicans)

Baylor's freshmen duo both went in the first round on Wednesday. Walter went to the Raptors with the No. 19 pick, while Missi went two picks later to the Pelicans at No. 21. Last year, Baylor coach Scott Drew helped Keyonte George become a first-round pick. Incoming five-star V.J. Edgecombe should be next in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Duke (2)

Jared McCain (No. 16 to 76ers)

Kyle Filipowski (No. 32 to Jazz)

McCain was a popular landing spot for Philadelphia in mocks leading up to the NBA Draft and that's exactly where he landed on draft night. McCain is a skilled 3-point shooter and tenacious rebounder who should provide valuable depth behind Tyrese Maxey. As for Filipowski, he was a potential lottery pick who fell out of the first-round entirely.

Johnny Furphy (No. 35 to Pacers)



Kevin McCullar Jr. (No. 56 to Knicks)

Kansas coach Bill Self produced two more NBA Draft picks with Furphy joining the Pacers and McCullar heading to the Knicks. Both were potential first-round picks at some point this draft cycle, but fell out of the first round.

Tyler Kolek (No. 34 to Knicks)

Oso Ighodaro (No. 40 to Suns)

Kolek is a plug-and-play point guard who can immediately contribute to the Knicks rotation. In Phoenix, Ighodaro could compete for backup frontcourt minutes. Marquette was one of two Big East programs to produce multiple picks in the draft.

USC (2)

Isaiah Collier (No. 29 to Jazz)

Bronny James (No. 55 to Lakers)

Once projected as a potential No. 1 pick, Collier fell to No. 29 to the Jazz. As for Bronny, he goes to the Lakers, where he will have a chance to play with his father, LeBron James. USC was one of two Pac-12 programs to produce multiple draft picks this cycle.

Schools with one selection in the draft

Breakdown by conference