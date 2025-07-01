Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
TBS
@ 2 Tennessee Volunteers (30-8)
- Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Regular season
|
@
20
|@
|vs
|Postseason
|
vs
5
|
vs
10
|
@
2
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
72.9
(161st)
|
69.2
(94th)
|Division I
|
74.2
(162nd)
|
65.2
(22nd)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|32
|4
|Coaches
|31
|5
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|10
|—
|NET
|27
|—