Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 23-11 • BIG10 13-7

UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    23-11
  • BIG10
    13-7
UCLA Bruins
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
TBS
@ 2 Tennessee Volunteers (30-8)
  • Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
58
Final
67
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
20
PURDUE
Fri, Feb 28
L 76-66
@
NWEST
Mon, Mar 3
W 73-69
vs
USC
Sat, Mar 8
W 90-63
Postseason
vs
5
WISC
Fri, Mar 14
L 86-70
vs
10
UTAHST
Thu, Mar 20
W 72-47
@
2
TENN
Sat, Mar 22
L 67-58
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:50

    Excerpt; Donovan Dent on his Role with UCLA, Connections with Current Bruins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Excerpt: Donovan Dent on Transferring to UCLA, Relationship with Coaches

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Four-Star QB Oscar Rios at the Elite 11

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Excerpt: Xavier Booker on Entering the Portal, Destination Wants, Cronin's Pitch

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Excerpt: Xavier Booker on His Move Out West, the LA Scene, Offseason Workouts

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Excerpt: Steven Jamerson on his Role with UCLA, Rebounding Prowess

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Excerpt: Steven Jamerson on Entering the Portal, His Recruiting Journey

  • Image thumbnail
    2:54

    Excerpt: Jamar Brown on his Collegiate Journey, Being a Three-Sport Player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Excerpt: Jamar Brown on Transferring to UCLA, Coaching Relationships, Team Role

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Preview: UCLA vs Tennessee | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    3:34

    Excerpt: Mick Cronin on Guard Play Heading into March, Skyy Clark's Maturity

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Excerpt: Mick Cronin on Big Ten Tournament, NCAA Seeding

  • Image thumbnail
    4:15

    Excerpt: Ben Howland on Hanging Final Four Banners in Pauley Pavilion

  • Image thumbnail
    3:47

    Excerpt: Ben Howland Reflects on his Time at UCLA, Playing Gonzaga in 2006

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    Excerpt: Mick Cronin on UCLA's Commitment to Playing Harder, USC Rivalry

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    Excerpt: Mick Cronin on the Difference in Playing Big and Small Lineups

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    NCAAM Highlights: UCLA at No. 20 Purdue (2/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:53

    Excerpt: Mick Cronin on Playing in the Big Ten, Road Trips, Mental Toughness

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Bruins News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 72.9
(161st) 		69.2
(94th)
Division I 74.2
(162nd) 		65.2
(22nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 32 4
Coaches 31 5
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 10
NET 27
Full Rankings