Overall 19-15 • ATL10 11-7

Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens
  • Overall
    19-15
  • ATL10
    11-7
Saint Louis Billikens
Last Game
Tue, Mar 18 |
ESPU
@ Arkansas State Red Wolves (25-11)
  • First National Bank Arena
78
Final
103
Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
VCU
 15-3 28-7
GMASON
 15-3 27-9
DAYTON
 12-6 23-11
LOYCHI
 12-6 25-12
STJOES
 11-7 22-13
STLOU
 11-7 19-15
STBON
 9-9 22-12
GWASH
 9-9 21-13
DUQ
 8-10 13-19
RI
 7-11 18-13
UMASS
 7-11 12-20
DAVID
 6-12 17-16
LSALLE
 5-13 14-19
RICH
 5-13 10-22
FORD
 3-15 12-21
Schedule

Regular season
vs
LOYCHI
Sat, Mar 1
W 98-67
@
DAYTON
Tue, Mar 4
L 75-67
vs
DUQ
Sat, Mar 8
W 90-88 / OT
Postseason
vs
12
DAVID
Thu, Mar 13
W 83-75
@
4
LOYCHI
Fri, Mar 14
L 72-64
@
3
ARKST
Tue, Mar 18
L 103-78
Now Playing

Top Billikens News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Atlantic 10 72.1
(187th) 		68.7
(77th)
Division I 74.3
(157th) 		71.3
(152nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 101
