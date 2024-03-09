Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Saint Louis 11-19, St. Bona. 18-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Saint Louis and St. Bona. are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The pair will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Saint Louis pushed their score all the way to 83 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They lost to the Flyers at home by a decisive 100-83 margin. Even though they lost, Saint Louis' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 134th in scoring overall).

Despite their defeat, Saint Louis saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gibson Jimerson, who scored 24 points along with five assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Jimerson is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Saint Louis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies came up short against the Colonials on Wednesday and fell 86-75.

St. Bona.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Daryl Banks III, who scored 23 points along with three steals.

The Billikens have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-11.

Saint Louis is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 16-12 against the spread, St. Bona. has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Saint Louis is only 11-16 ATS.

Saint Louis took their victory against St. Bona. when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 78-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 12-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. and Saint Louis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.