The NBA's Fitness to Play Panel plans to inform teams Monday that it has medically cleared USC freshman Bronny James and, as a result, James is expected remain in the NBA Draft, per Shams Charania. Charania notes that James will participate in all predraft activities, including this week's NBA Draft Combine.

James announced in April that he was entering both the NBA Draft and the NCAA transfer portal. He and USC teammate Isaiah Collier were both among the 78 players invited to the Draft Combine, which is in Chicago.

A former top-30 prospect in the class of 2023, James suffered cardiac arrest during a summer workout and missed a good portion of his first collegiate offseason after undergoing a procedure to correct a congenital heart defect. He was not cleared to play until November and he made his USC debut on Dec. 10 against Long Beach State, playing 17 minutes off the bench and hitting one of his three 3-point attempts.

The 6-foot-4 and 210-pound James ended up starting six games in January and February and finished his freshman season with 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37% from the field. Though none of CBS Sports' NBA experts included James in their most recent mock drafts, he's sure to get some looks given his pedigree -- he's the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future hall of famer LeBron James -- and former blue-chip status.