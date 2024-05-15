After missing the NCAA tournament last year led to Eric Musselman leaving for USC, the Arkansas Razorbacks wasted no time making a huge splash in college basketball. They poached John Calipari from Kentucky and have pledged resources to Arkansas basketball moving forward to try to build a championship-caliber program. Now, Calipari and the Arkansas NIL collective are flexing their muscles and quickly rebuilding an Arkansas basketball roster that was decimated by the college basketball transfer portal.

Not a single scholarship player returns to Arkansas next season, but Calipari has used the college basketball transfer portal and Class of 2024 to quickly add talent to the Arkansas roster. Zvonimir Ivisic and Adou Thiero have already followed from Kentucky and D.J. Wagner is expected to follow, as have incoming freshmen Boogie Fland and Billy Richmond.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Seven of Arkansas' nine-leading scorers from last season are seniors, so Hogs Nation expected there to be several new faces for the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster. What it didn't expect was that leading scorer Tramon Mark (16.2 points per game) would take his talents elsewhere. The native Texan, who began his career at Houston, is heading back to the Longhorn State as he joined Texas from the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, Trevon Brazile, who was the top underclassmen scorer for Arkansas last year with 8.6 ppg entered the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal on May 1. He had previously declared for the NBA Draft as well and indicated that a return to Fayetteville was not in the cards. With other departures, that leaves the number of holdovers from last season's team at just two players -- Cade Arbogast and Lawson Blake -- both of whom made the team as walk-ons and combined to play all of seven minutes last year.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

With seven of the top nine players on the Arkansas roster last year listed as seniors, the Razorbacks were always going to see heavy roster turnover this offseason. However, the losses of Tramon Mark and Trevor Brazile left them with two major holes to plug. Luckily, Calipari was able to call in reinforcements from Kentucky that should help stem the tide.

In addition to the several Kentucky players and commitments he was able to flip, Calipari secured commitments from Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo and Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis. Aidoo was second-team All-SEC for a Volunteers squad that made the Elite Eight last season while Davis was the AAC Player of the Year and led the Owls to the Final Four in 2023. Fland, Richmond and fellow Class of 2024 four-star Karter Knox have all signed their national letters of intent as well.

