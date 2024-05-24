The Arkansas men's basketball program doubled its number of Caliparis on the coaching staff Thursday with the hiring of John Calipari's son, Brad Calipari, the school announced. Brad will serve as an assistant coach in the role of director of on-court player development under his father.

Brad previously played under his father as a walk-on at Kentucky before finishing out his final years of eligibility at Detroit Mercy. He dove into coaching following the end of his college career, first at Kentucky as a graduate assistant with John before stints at Long Island and Vanderbilt working in player development. The younger Calipari had the same role at Vanderbilt but moves to Arkansas with a fresh title as an assistant coach.

John left Kentucky in a seismic move earlier this offseason to join SEC foe Arkansas following several disappointing early NCAA Tournament exits in Lexington. The move came with him effectively importing the UK operation to Fayetteville as he brought with him Chin Coleman and Chuck Martin along with a huge chunk of UK's signing class.

As a player at Kentucky, Brad was a part of two Elite Eight teams and a Sweet 16 team playing alongside the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyler Herro and PJ Washington. He graduated from Kentucky in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies before transferring to earn a master's degree in liberal arts in 2021 from Detroit Mercy.