Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 22-14 • SEC 8-10

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    22-14
  • SEC
    8-10
Arkansas Razorbacks
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 27 |
TBS
@ 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-9)
  • Chase Center
83
Final / OT
85
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
25
MISSST
Sat, Mar 8
W 93-92
Postseason
vs
16
SC
Wed, Mar 12
W 72-68
@
8
MISS
Thu, Mar 13
L 83-80
@
7
KANSAS
Thu, Mar 20
W 79-72
@
2
STJOHN
Sat, Mar 22
W 75-66
@
3
TXTECH
Thu, Mar 27
L 85-83 / OT
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Remy Cofield on being hired as Arkansas' GM

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Arkansas eliminated by LSU following ninth inning collapse

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Dave Van Horn on Arkansas' 7-3 win over UCLA in Omaha

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Arkansas handles UCLA, gets another shot at LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Dave Van Horn Postgame: Arkansas 3, Murray State 0

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Gage Wood & Ryder Helfrick talk no-hit win over Murray State, 3-0

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Dave Van Horn on Arkansas' 4-1 loss to LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Arkansas falls to LSU in Omaha

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Arkansas punches ticket to Omaha with sweep of Tennessee

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Arkansas takes Game 1 over Tennessee

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Dave Van Horn on Super Regional matchup with Tennessee

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Arkansas advances to Super Regionals with 8-3 win over Creighton

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Arkansas hammers Creighton to advance to regional final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Arkansas handles NDSU 6-2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Dave Van Horn on Arkansas pitching and starting Aiden Jimenez against NDSU

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    BREAKING: Adou Thiero Staying in 2025 NBA Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline: Arkansas Gets Karter Knox Back, Awaiting Adou Thiero's Decision

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    JJ Andrews rises to No. 17 prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Dave Van Horn discusses Arkansas' regional draw

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Arkansas goes one and done in Hoover

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Razorbacks News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 72.4
(174th) 		74.8
(239th)
Division I 76.8
(95th) 		71.4
(156th)

HawgSports Live: An Arkansas Razorbacks Podcast

uploads-2f1553360955098-0b7lkafhxhg-914ca38ec83255132c7bcb76e0c5c041-2fhawgsports-podcast-logo.png
Two Months Until Arkansas Football
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 20
Coaches 25
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 20
NET 40
Full Rankings