Overall 9-24 • WCC 4-14

Pacific Tigers

Pacific Tigers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    9-24
  • WCC
    4-14
Pacific Tigers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 6 |
ESP+
vs San Diego Toreros (6-27)
  • Orleans Arena
81
Final
77
Game Recap

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
MARYCA
 17-1 29-6
GONZAG
 14-4 26-9
SANFRAN
 13-5 25-10
SNCLRA
 12-6 21-13
OREGST
 10-8 20-13
WASHST
 8-10 19-15
LOYMRY
 8-10 17-15
PORT
 7-11 12-20
PEPPER
 4-14 13-22
UOP
 4-14 9-24
USD
 2-16 6-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
LOYMRY
Thu, Feb 13
W 83-58
@
OREGST
Sat, Feb 15
L 79-65
@
SANFRAN
Thu, Feb 20
L 71-58
vs
PORT
Sat, Feb 22
L 81-73
vs
SNCLRA
Sat, Mar 1
L 97-66
Postseason
vs
11
USD
Thu, Mar 6
L 81-77
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
West Coast 67.5
(306th) 		78.2
(310th)
Division I 69.5
(297th) 		75.8
(289th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 295
Full Rankings