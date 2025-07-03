Last Game
Sun, Mar 30 |
@ 1 Auburn Tigers (32-6)
- State Farm Arena
Big Ten Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|17-3
|30-7
|14-6
|27-9
|14-6
|27-10
|13-7
|27-10
|13-7
|23-11
|13-7
|24-12
|12-8
|25-10
|12-8
|22-13
|10-10
|19-13
|9-11
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|7-13
|21-14
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-16
|7-13
|17-18
|7-13
|15-17
|6-14
|16-15
|4-16
|13-18
Schedule
|Postseason
|
vs
8
|
vs
5
|
vs
15
|
vs
10
|
vs
6
|
@
1
-
1:55
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Big Ten
|
77.2
(73rd)
|
66.5
(47th)
|Division I
|
77.7
(78th)
|
67.1
(44th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|7
|1
|Coaches
|7
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|16
|—
|NET
|11
|—