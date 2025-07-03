Skip to Main Content
Overall 30-7 • BIG10 17-3

Michigan St. Spartans

Michigan St. Spartans
  • Overall
    30-7
  • BIG10
    17-3
Michigan St. Spartans
Last Game
Sun, Mar 30 |
@ 1 Auburn Tigers (32-6)
  • State Farm Arena
64
Final
70
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
8
OREG
Fri, Mar 14
W 74-64
vs
5
WISC
Sat, Mar 15
L 77-74
vs
15
BRYANT
Fri, Mar 21
W 87-62
vs
10
NMEX
Sun, Mar 23
W 71-63
vs
6
MISS
Fri, Mar 28
W 73-70
@
1
AUBURN
Sun, Mar 30
L 70-64
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    If Maryland wants to play a physical brand of basketball like Michigan State did last year, Buzz Williams should embrace faster place like Tom Izzo has

  • Image thumbnail
    4:31

    Jase Richardson Selected No. 25 Overall by Magic | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    4:04

    Why Tom Izzo keeps going as Michigan State's head coach

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    New safeties coach James Adams fired up to be at Michigan State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    NBA Mock Draft: Spurs select Jase Richardson at No. 8

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Breaking News: Jase Richardson declares for NBA Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    No. 1 Auburn Meets No. 1 Florida in the Final Four | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    3:12

    Tom Izzo's Impact Goes Beyond the Court | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Belfor Player Of The Game: No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Michigan State

  • Image thumbnail
    4:35

    #2 Michigan State Lives to See Another Day in the Big Dance | NCAA March Madness 360

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    March Madness Confidential: Coen Carr Trades Rim-Rattling Slams for Building Blocks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: Ole Miss vs Michigan State | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Tom Izzo looks toward Sweet 16 matchup with 6-seed Ole Miss

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    #2 Michigan State Advances to Sweet 16 | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Booth Recap - Cleveland

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    What Michigan State's Tom Izzo sees in 15-seed Bryant

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Tom Izzo after Michigan State's 27th consecutive NCAA bid: 'I don't feel comfortable with anything and I don't feel afraid of anything'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Why Michigan State's Doug Wojcik deserved Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Michigan State's Tom Izzo shares the credit after winning Big Ten Coach of the Year

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Spartans News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 77.2
(73rd) 		66.5
(47th)
Division I 77.7
(78th) 		67.1
(44th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 7 1
Coaches 7
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 16
NET 11
Full Rankings