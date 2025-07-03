Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-14 • OVC 12-8

Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock Trojans
  • Overall
    19-14
  • OVC
    12-8
Little Rock Trojans
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESPU
@ SE Missouri State Redhawks (21-12)
  • Ford Center
59
Final
78
Game Recap

Ohio Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
SEMO
 15-5 21-12
SIUE
 13-7 22-12
ARKLR
 12-8 19-14
TNST
 12-8 17-16
LINDEN
 10-10 16-17
TNTECH
 10-10 15-17
MOREHD
 10-10 15-17
TNMART
 9-11 14-19
EILL
 8-12 12-19
WILL
 6-14 12-19
SOINDI
 5-15 10-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
LINDEN
Thu, Feb 20
L 93-92 / OT
vs
WILL
Sat, Feb 22
W 75-61
@
EILL
Thu, Feb 27
L 71-60
@
SIUE
Sat, Mar 1
L 73-65
Postseason
vs
8
TNMART
Thu, Mar 6
W 82-77
@
1
SEMO
Fri, Mar 7
L 78-59
Full Schedule
Top Trojans News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Ohio Valley 69.5
(257th) 		64.8
(27th)
Division I 69.3
(298th) 		67.2
(45th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 234
Full Rankings