Halftime Report

Little Rock and Fairfield have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. Little Rock has jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against Fairfield.

If Little Rock keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-12 in no time. On the other hand, Fairfield will have to make due with a 22-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Little Rock 20-11, Fairfield 20-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans and the Fairfield Stags are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ocean Center in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. The Stags do have the home-court advantage, but the Trojans are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Little Rock unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on March 9th. They took a 69-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Morehead State. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Trojans have scored all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Fairfield's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They fell 68-63 to St. Peter's. The Stags found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition.

Fairfield's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Caleb Fields, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds, and Alexis Yetna who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, Fairfield smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Little Rock's loss dropped their record down to 21-12. As for Fairfield, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-12.

Odds

Little Rock is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.