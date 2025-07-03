Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 15-20 • MWC 7-13

San Jose State Spartans

San Jose State Spartans
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    15-20
  • MWC
    7-13
San Jose State Spartans
ChevronDown
Last Game
Wed, Mar 19 |
ESP2
vs Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-12)
  • Provident Credit Union Event Center
73
Final
70
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
UNLV
Tue, Feb 25
L 77-71
@
COLOST
Tue, Mar 4
L 83-56
vs
FRESNO
Sat, Mar 8
W 92-68
Postseason
vs
9
WYO
Wed, Mar 12
W 66-61
@
1
NMEX
Thu, Mar 13
L 63-52
vs
5
LOYCHI
Wed, Mar 19
L 73-70
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #1 New Mexico Advances to Next Round of MW Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Inside College Basketball: Is Magoon Gwath the Next Mountain West Star?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Spartans News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 69.6
(255th) 		75.5
(253rd)
Division I 72.1
(228th) 		73.4
(223rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 175
Full Rankings