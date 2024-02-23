The Nevada Wolf Pack (21-6, 8-5 Mountain West) will try to stay in contention for the conference title when they face the San Jose State Spartans (9-18, 2-12) on Friday night. Nevada is one of four teams with five losses in the conference, sitting one game back of Utah State and Boise State in the loss column. The Wolf Pack have won five of their last six games, including a 76-58 win over Wyoming on Tuesday. San Jose State only has one win since mid-January, and it is coming off an 82-50 loss at Boise State earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Nevada is favored by 10 points in the latest San Jose State vs. Nevada odds, while the over/under is 140 points.

San Jose State vs. Nevada spread: San Jose State +10

San Jose State vs. Nevada over/under: 140 points

San Jose State vs. Nevada money line: San Jose State +387, Nevada -522

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State has been competitive at home this season, losing just one game by more than 12 points. The Spartans notched their second conference win of the campaign earlier this month, beating Air Force as 3-point favorites on Feb. 13. Junior guard Myron Amey Jr. finished with 25 points and four rebounds, while junior guard Alvaro Cardenas added 22 points.

They played another competitive home game against Wyoming last Saturday, losing by five points after nearly pulling off a huge second-half rally. Freshman guard Latrell Davis scored a career-high 20 points off the bench, shooting 7 of 8 from the floor. Amey leads San Jose State with 15.7 points per game, while three of his teammates are scoring in double figures as well.

Why Nevada can cover

Nevada has won five of its last six games to stay in contention for the Mountain West title, which is a stretch that started with a 90-60 win over San Jose State. Sophomore forward Nick Davidson posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds on 8 of 12 shooting in that game, while senior guard Jarod Lucas had 20 points. They added back-to-back top-25 wins over Utah State and San Diego State to establish themselves as true contenders for the conference title.

Their recent games have been wins over UNLV and Wyoming, covering the 14-point spread in their 76-58 win over the Cowboys on Tuesday. Senior forward Tre Coleman scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while Lucas chipped in 19 points. The Wolf Pack have dominated the Spartans in recent seasons, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings and covering the spread in four of the last five matchups.

