Overall 4-28 • MWC 1-19

Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons
  • Overall
    4-28
  • MWC
    1-19
Overall 4-28 • MWC 1-19
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12
@ UNLV Rebels (18-15)
  • Thomas & Mack Center
59
Final
68
Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Regular season
vs
FRESNO
Sat, Feb 22
W 72-69 / OT
vs
COLOST
Tue, Feb 25
L 77-55
@
NMEX
Sat, Mar 1
L 92-71
vs
BOISE
Tue, Mar 4
L 80-57
@
UTAHST
Sat, Mar 8
L 87-47
Postseason
@
6
UNLV
Wed, Mar 12
L 68-59
Top Falcons News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 59.7
(363rd) 		76.7
(277th)
Division I 61.9
(362nd) 		73.7
(232nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 323
