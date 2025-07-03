Skip to Main Content
Overall 26-10 • MWC 16-4

Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams
  • Overall
    26-10
  • MWC
    16-4
Colorado State Rams
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
TBS
@ 4 Maryland Terrapins (27-9)
  • Climate Pledge Arena
71
Final
72
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SJST
Tue, Mar 4
W 83-56
@
BOISE
Fri, Mar 7
W 83-73
Postseason
vs
7
NEVADA
Thu, Mar 13
W 67-59
vs
3
UTAHST
Sat, Mar 15
W 83-72
vs
5
BOISE
Sat, Mar 15
W 69-56
@
5
MEMP
Fri, Mar 21
W 78-70
@
4
MD
Sun, Mar 23
L 72-71
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Nique Clifford Selected No. 24 Overall by Kings | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Booth Recap - Seattle

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    #4 Maryland Hits Buzzer-Beater to Advance to Sweet 16 | NCAA March Madness 360

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    #12 Colorado State Deserves its Credit | NCAA March Madness 360

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    NCAA Tournament Highlights: No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Memphis

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NCAA Tournament 1st Round Preview: Colorado State vs Memphis | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    4:31

    Head Coach Niko Medved Leads #12 Colorado State to Third NCAA Tournament Appearance | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #2 Colorado State Advances to Mountain West Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #2 Colorado State Advances to the MW Semifinals for the Second Year in a Row

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Inside College Basketball: Is Colorado State a Bid Stealer?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Booth Recap: Colorado State at UNLV (2/22)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Inside College Basketball: Can Colorado State Win the Mountain West Tournament?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Inside College Football: Colorado State No Longer Controls Their Destiny

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

Top Rams News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 76.3
(90th) 		65.9
(37th)
Division I 75.2
(138th) 		67.3
(48th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 31 2
Coaches 35
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 47
Full Rankings