-
Top Rams News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Mountain West
|
76.3
(90th)
|
65.9
(37th)
|Division I
|
75.2
(138th)
|
67.3
(48th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|31
|2
|Coaches
|35
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|47
|—