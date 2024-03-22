The NCAA Tournament got off to a wild start on Thursday with several upsets taking place. No. 14 seed Oakland took down No. 3 seed Kentucky in the biggest shocker of the day, while No. 11 seed Duquesne dropped No. 6 seed BYU 71-67.

Even considering all of that drama, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson still managed to put together a perfect bracket following the opening day of March Madness.

Robinson correctly picked all 16 games on Thursday's slate. Perhaps the most shocking selection was the fact that the Falcons star had Oakland moving on.

The 2023 first-round pick picked Texas to win the national title this year, which isn't a huge surprise considering that Robinson played for the Longhorns. Texas, who was a No. 7 seed, ended up defeating No. 10 Colorado State on Thursday. Robinson picked Texas to beat No. 1 seed Connecticut in the national game.

Only one day of the NCAA Tournament is in the books thus far. However, given how crazy March Madness can be, it's downright impressive to have a perfect bracket even after the first handful of games, never mind the entire first day.

Robinson has No. 15 seed Western Kentucky defeating No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 12 seed Grand Canyon topping No. 5 seed Saint Mary's on Friday. In order to maintain his perfect bracket, the Falcons' running back will need a few more crazy upsets to occur.