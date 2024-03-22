No. 14 seed Oakland pulled off the biggest upset of the 2024 NCAA Tournament so far Thursday, downing No. 3 seed Kentucky 80-76 in a stunner to advance to the second round for the first time in program history. The Golden Grizzlies blitzed the Wildcats with a barrage of 3-pointers led by Jack Gohlke, who became just the fifth player to make 10 or more 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game.

Gohlke finished with a game-high 32 points in the upset and Oakland as a team hit 15 shots from deep. Gohlke went 10-of-20 from 3-point range to slay the Wildcats, who were 12.5-point favorites.

Kentucky briefly took the lead early in the second half and weathered the storm of Gohlke's hot shot-making but chased the Golden Grizzlies from behind for the majority of the game. Oakland led 38-35 at half and finished much like it started with clutch shots from deep, with DQ Cole drilling a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute to help ice the game.

With the loss, Kentucky dropped to 1-4 in its last five NCAA Tournament games under coach John Calipari and guaranteed for a third consecutive NCAA tournament it would not make it to the second weekend of March Madness.

This story will be updated