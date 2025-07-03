Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-15 • USA 8-10

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  • Overall
    17-15
  • USA
    8-10
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ESP+
vs Florida International Panthers (10-23)
  • Propst Arena
64
Final
61
Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
LIB
 13-5 28-7
MTSU
 12-6 22-12
JAXST
 12-6 23-13
KENSAW
 10-8 19-14
NMEXST
 10-8 17-15
LATECH
 9-9 20-12
WKY
 8-10 17-15
UTEP
 7-11 18-15
SAMHOU
 6-12 13-19
FIU
 3-15 10-23
Schedule

Regular season
vs
LATECH
Sat, Feb 22
W 64-63
@
UTEP
Thu, Feb 27
W 80-73
@
NMEXST
Sat, Mar 1
L 65-47
vs
FIU
Thu, Mar 6
W 76-67
vs
LIB
Sat, Mar 8
L 90-61
Postseason
vs
10
FIU
Tue, Mar 11
L 64-61
Now Playing

Top Hilltoppers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Conference USA 71.4
(209th) 		74.3
(223rd)
Division I 74.8
(143rd) 		74.8
(263rd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 159
