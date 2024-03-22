Halftime Report

Western Kentucky is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against Marquette.

Western Kentucky entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Marquette step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-11, Marquette 23-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a Conference USA postseason contest. Western Kentucky is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Western Kentucky earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-71 victory over the Miners.

Western Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Don McHenry, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Babacar Faye, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Marquette found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 73-57 bruising from the Huskies. Marquette has struggled against UConn recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Hilltoppers' victory bumped their record up to 22-11. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 25-9.

Western Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 18-10 and Marquette is 6-6.

Odds

Marquette is a big 14.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.