Arkansas was predicted to finish towards the top of the SEC in the conference's preseason polls last season, but the Razorbacks ended up being one of the biggest disappointments in the country. Arkansas was the No. 12 seed in its conference tournament and failed to make it out of the second round of the SEC Tournament. Arkansas finished 16-17, including 6-12 in the SEC, but after making the Sweet 16 in its prior three seasons, coach Eric Musselman was offered and accepted the head coaching position at USC. Musselman brought Arkansas to two Elite Eights over his four seasons at Arkansas with postseason play. Few Arkansas basketball fans could have expected his replacement when news broke that John Calipari was leaving Kentucky for Arkansas.

This will certainly add flair to SEC play with Calipari changing schools within the conference after helping Kentucky win more than 20 games in his 15 seasons in Lexington outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign. With Calipari could come a long line of five-star Arkansas basketball recruits and future NBA talent, so who should Arkansas fans expect on campus for the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster?

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Trevon Brazile, a 6-foot-9 forward, was a preseason All-SEC selection last season but had a disappointing redshirt sophomore season and averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after returning from an ACL injury in December 2022 that ended his true sophomore year. But Brazile decided to sign an agent and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, so Arkansas fans won't have the opportunity to see a bounceback junior year from him. Brazile announced his decision to enter the draft around the same time Calipari was signing with Arkansas as he still wanted to go pro.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

Last weekend, Calipari and the Razorbacks hosted Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo for an official visit, and he Aidoo signed with Arkansas this week. A four-star recruit out of high school and the No. 11 recruit in this year's transfer portal earned second-team All-SEC honors and was on the All-SEC defensive team after averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for the Volunteers last season.

Aidoo is 6-foot-11 with a staggering 7-foot-4 wingspan and he's developed the ability to finish with both hands while showing touch in the mid-range. He's battle-tested in the SEC and would likely be a starter from Day One.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

