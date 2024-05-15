The Kentucky men's basketball program is entering a new era under head coach Mark Pope, who was hired following the departure of coach John Calipari to Arkansas. Pope was a member of Kentucky's 1995-96 team that won the NCAA Tournament and now will take over as the coach of the winningest team in college basketball history by percentage. The school has played in 17 NCAA Final Fours and won eight national titles, so expectations are always high in Lexington. Pope coached Utah Valley for four years before spending the last five years at BYU. Pope has already assembled a talented Kentucky basketball roster this spring, using the college basketball transfer portal to snag several proven players.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

No sooner had Calipari departed Kentucky that a number of Wildcats from last year's roster were on the move as well. Aaron Bradshaw was the first to commit to a new team when he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes, while Zvonimir Ivisic became the first player from last season to follow Calipari to Arkansas. Calipari is also reportedly encouraging Bradshaw's high school teammate, D.J. Wagner, to join the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal isn't the only reason the Wildcats roster will look different next season. Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, who were two of Kentucky's top scorers last season, are both graduating. Meanwhile, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. There is also movement within the recruiting class, so Pope's roster is clearly far from solidified for the 2024-25 season. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Calipari's departure led to a mass exodus, as every player from last year's roster is no longer with the team. Pope has already formed the bulk of his new roster, with seven transfers committed to Kentucky. All of them have proven themselves at their previous stops, with the headliners being Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison, Oklahoma forward Otega Oweh and San Diego State guard Lamont Butler Jr.

They are joined by Drexel center Amari Williams, Wake Forest forward Andrew Carr, Dayton guard Koby Brea and West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa. Pope also has two 2024 recruits signed in four-star guard Travis Perry and three-star forward Trent Noah. Perry is the No. 77 player in the class, while Noah is No. 108, according to the 247Sports basketball recruiting rankings. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

