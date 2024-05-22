Former NC State star DJ Burns blossomed into one of college basketball's biggest stars when he helped lead the Wolfpack on a memorable NCAA Tournament run. NC State made it all the way to the Final Four, and Burns may have elevated his NBA Draft stock in the process.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Burns has lost 45 pounds over the last six weeks following NBA Draft workouts. Burns also said that his weight loss journey was made possible by morning cardio workouts and with "no Ozempic."

Burns' official weight was listed at 275 pounds when the 2023-24 season came to a close. During the 2023-24 campaign, Burns averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 53.1% from the field in 41 games during his senior season.

Burns also put together averages of 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while shooting 62.5% from the field during NC State's NCAA Tournament run.

It was previously reported that Burns could elect for a football career after drawing NFL interest, but he has "zero" interest in pursuing that avenue, according to NC State head coach Kevin Keatts.

With Burns completely transforming his body, his chances of being selected in next month's NBA Draft certainly have to be a lot higher.