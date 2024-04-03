North Carolina State's DJ Burns Jr. has been one of the breakout stars of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The 23-year-old forward has helped lead the Wolfpack to their first Final Four since the 1982-83 season.

But Burns' story has gone beyond the basketball court as multiple NFL teams have expressed interest in the NC State big man amid his NCAA Tournament run. During an interview on "The Dan Patrick Show," Burns stated that he isn't surprised that he's being talked about when it comes to having a potential football career.

Burns remains committed to a professional career in the NBA when he wraps up his collegiate career with the Wolfpack. But he admits he isn't completely closing the door on appearing on the gridiron.

"I'd probably explore some other options with basketball first before all of that. But I'm not a closed-minded person," Burns said.

Burns, who is in his senior season, certainly could have an extremely bright future when it comes to basketball. He has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 67.4% from the field during the NCAA Tournament. Burns was also named the South Region's most outstanding player after helping NC State defeat No. 4 seed Duke on Sunday.

While playing in the NBA is Burns' top goal, a pro basketball career overseas is an option as well. If all of those avenues don't work out, perhaps Burns could turn to football.

Burns will have arguably the toughest test of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when he faces another star big man in Purdue's Zach Edey in the Final Four.