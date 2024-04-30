Fresh off being the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, A.J. Brown wants to make sure the only contracts he signs are with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown landed his second contract extension in just two years with the franchise, and plans to finish his career in Philadelphia.

"I'm not saying that's the end, but that's the goal," Brown said at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday. "My career took off when I got here. It went to another level, and it feels right. My family's here. My teammates and their kids, they wanna grow up together."

Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension last week, keeping him in Philadelphia until the 2029 season -- when he turns 32 years old. Brown will make an average annual salary of $32 million during the contract, the highest ever given to a wide receiver in NFL history. The $84 million guaranteed is also the most given to a wideout in league history.

Although Brown is setting a new threshold in money earned at the position, he plans to show his value whenever he steps on the field and not focus on the distinction of being the league's new highest-paid wide receiver.

"Nothing," Brown said when asked what the contract extension means. "I wanna prove it.

"Again, it's a blessing from what I can say. But we don't play on paper and nobody cares what's in the bank account when you step in between them lines."

Brown has certainly earned his second extension with the Eagles. He has the top two seasons in receiving yards by a player in Eagles history, also having the most receiving yards in a two-season span by any player to don an Eagles uniform. Brown has 194 catches for 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons with the Eagles, earning second-team All-Pro honors in both seasons.

Brown is third in the NFL in receiving yards (2,952) and sixth in touchdown catches (18). Amongst players with at least 300 targets in that stretch, Brown is first in yards per catch with 15.2.

Brown is going to be in Philadelphia for at least six more seasons, putting himself in position to break Harold Carmichael's franchise receiving yards record of 8,978 when this contract expires. That won't be the end of his reign with the franchise.

Philadelphia is where Brown wants to be -- and wants to stay -- for the rest of his career. When that career is finished, Brown may be one of the greatest to ever put on an Eagles uniform.

"This is home. Gonna be some good days and some bad days, but this home," Brown said. "But I've been lovin' it. This is the best town there is. The support is just through the roof. Away games feel like home games.

"Even when I'm away from the game, down in Boca I got fans yelling 'Go Eagles.' The support system is unmatched and I'm loving it."