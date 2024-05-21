While the Buccaneers have taken care of several veterans this offseason, one item of business that is still pending is Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs' expiring rookie contract. The two sides have not made progress on a new deal, which has led to Wirfs' absence for the start of Tampa Bay's OTAs, according to ESPN.

Wirfs is seeking a long-term contract and does not want to risk injury by taking part in OTAs, per the report. He does not plan to attend OTAs as long as he is in his current contract predicament.

The Buccaneers picked up Wirfs' fifth-year option last spring, which keeps him under contract through the 2024 season. If he plays under the option, Wirfs will make $18.244 million -- all guaranteed -- this season, but it's clear that he would rather play under the security of a long-term contract.

Given his success so far, Wirfs is likely hoping for an extension that would make him among the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackles. Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who was drafted one year after Wirfs was, recently penned a four-year, $112 million extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

He may not be looking to top Sewell, but Wirfs is probably hoping to at least be in the same neighborhood as far as what he wants in his extension. Wirfs, after all, is a three-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2021, his second season in Tampa after being the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Wirfs made 20 starts (including the playoffs) while helping protect Tom Brady during his record seventh Super Bowl-winning season.

As noted above, the Buccaneers have had an active offseason as far as re-signing some of their top-tier players. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, wideout Mike Evans and, more recently, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. have each received lucrative, long-term deals.