After months (and likely years) of putting together their big boards, front offices across the country are now starting to put the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror. The three-day spectacle came to a close on Saturday and an injection of youth is now entering the league. For some clubs, they are hoping this young core can be the foundation they can rest their franchise on. For others, they could be looking to this class to be the final piece that pushes them over the top in their hunt for a Lombardi Trophy in 2024.

While we are less than a week removed from the draft kicking off and we've yet to see any of these draftees play with their respective teams, we're going to dive into each AFC team and highlight their best, worst and most interesting selection. The best and worst selections are based off the highest and lowest grades given out by our CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts: Pete Prisco, Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso. Grades for each team's picks can be found here.

Best pick (A+): OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington (Round 2, Pick 62)

Quick-setting OT with the athletic chops to get in the face of EDGEs in a hurry. Has to clean up footwork out pulls but has the natural gifts to eventually excel there. Plays very aggressively, which leads to some off-balanced reps. Has to get a touch stronger. I like the OL investment. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): WR Devontez Walker, UNC (Round 4, Pick 113)

Good-sized, well-proportioned downfield burner. Will take the lid off many defenses. Stiffness in his routes and didn't run many in college. Will track it beautifully over his shoulder but not a confident rebounder. Doesn't appear to be a natural hands catcher. Minimal YAC. Niche option that fits what this offense needs. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State (Round 3, Pick 93)

Baltimore bolstered its outside linebacker room with an athletic freak in Isaac. The Penn State product is a bit raw, but has elite traits that should develop nicely under John Harbaugh.

Best pick (A): LB Javon Solomon, Troy (Round 5, Pick 168)

Burst, bend, speed predicated outside EDGE. Small frame but serious length. Unique build. Doesn't get engulfed by bigger blockers as much as expected because of his speed-to-power conversion. Hand work is good, not amazing and can flatten to the QB. Motor hums on every play. Bills needed this type of quick winner on the outside. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): WR Keon Coleman, Florida State (Round 2, Pick 33)

"X" receiver for a WR-needy team. Plays faster than his combine speed but doesn't separate consistently and isn't as good of a contested-catch wideout as his size and highlight-reel would indicate. Young though. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (C-): WR Keon Coleman, Florida State (Round 2, Pick 33)

We'll double-dip here with Coleman because it was fascinating how he ultimately was the pick for Buffalo. The team traded down from the No. 28 overall pick and allowed the Chiefs to trade Xavier Worthy. Then, they traded down again from No. 32 to allow the Panthers to select Xavier Legette. Those receivers will specifically be linked to the Bills and Coleman throughout his tenure. In any event, he has an opportunity to adopt a ton of targets left by Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Best pick (A): EDGE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss (Round 6, Pick 214)

Stocky defensive end with dynamic flashes. Love his swipe move, just wished he utilized it more frequently. Powerful player who has to be coached up on how to utilize his length better to keep blockers off him. Ascending rusher. I like this pick. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (B): TE Erick All, Iowa (Round 4, Pick 115)

Experienced three-down TE with receiving confidence and production. Has the athleticism to get open on occasion in the NFL and has a flair for the spectacular grab in traffic. Route-running intricacies are a part of what he brings to the field and is a solid albeit unspectacular blocker. Doesn't have serious seam-stretching speed. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A): WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama (Round 3, Pick 80)

This pick is fascinating due to the current wide receiver room in Cincinnati, specifically as it relates to Tee Higgins' trade request. By the Bengals using a Day 2 pick on a receiver, it won't slow down any speculation that they could move off Higgins over the course of the summer.

Best pick (A+): DL Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State (Round 2, Pick 54)

Tremendous selection. Awesome value meets serious need. Young, high-level productivity and athleticism. Hand work is well beyond his years. Could improve beating blocks vs. the run but he holds up well there for an interior rusher. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): IOL Zak Zinter, Michigan (Round 3, Pick 85)

Majorly experienced, linear run-game specialist who's best getting downhill where his lateral limitations aren't exposed. Powerful but could sink his pad level more frequently in the NFL. Disallows him from sitting into his anchor in pass pro. Has to improve on pass plays but brings it for the run. Coming off late-season knee-ligament tear. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A): WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville (Round 5, Pick 156)

Cleveland made a big splash in the wide receiver room earlier this offseason by trading for Jerry Jeudy, but don't sleep on Thrash producing in this offense in 2024. He's praised for his quickness and route-running ability.

Best pick (A+): CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri (Round 5, Pick 145)

Ultra-pesky inside-outside CB who rocked in the SEC for multiple years. Not incredibly fast nor length with size. Awesome tackling reliability. Routinely finds and makes plays on the football underneath and at intermediate level. Has plus long speed. Spectacular value here. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): QB Bo Nix, Oregon (Round 1, Pick 12)

I don't love Nix, but I get the pick. Desperation forces teams to pick quarterbacks earlier than they should. Sean Payton obviously sees Drew Brees in him, but this is way early. Why not trade down and get him later? (Pete Prisco)

Most interesting pick (A+): Troy Franklin, Oregon (Round 4, Pick 102)

Denver needed to replenish its wide receiver room and land a speedster in Franklin. He already has a rapport with Nix as they both come out of Oregon, so it'll be fascinating to see if that can translate at the next level and allow Franklin to make an early impact for Sean Payton.

Best pick (A): S Calen Bullock, USC (Round 3, Pick 78)

Uniquely shaped, spindly safety who has the best pure free safety range in the class. Won't provide much as a run-support player but does give it his all. Quickly IDs routes. Can be fun playmaker at next level if his size doesn't hold him back. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (D+): RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville (Round 6, Pick 205)

Tiny RB who plays bigger and doesn't have elite speed nor elusiveness. Even with tinier frame, he sheds tacklers with decent regularity. Even at this late, this feels early. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): TE Cade Stover, Ohio State (Round 4, Pick 123)

Stover has familiarity with C.J. Stroud as they two played together at Ohio State. In 2022, Stoud and Stover connected for 36 catches, 406 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 255 pounder followed that up with a 2023 season where he caught 41 balls for 576 yards and five scores. Dalton Schultz is the TE1 in this offense at the moment and signed through 2026, but Stover could be a factor in short time.

Best pick (A): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas (Round 2, Pick 52)

Love this pick for Colts. Exactly the type they like. Size/speed/athleticism specimen. So fluid running routes. Just can have long stretches where he goes invisible. Very minimal YAC. An outside wideout who can win at second and third levels for Anthony Richardson. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): EDGE Jonah Laulu, Oklahoma (Round 7, Pick 234)

Tall, somewhat sleek interior rusher with great length. Can occasionally win with first-step quicks but not a trademark, and he leans into offensive lineman, which can make him susceptible to beaten controlled. Pass-rush plans have to evolve. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA (Round 1, Pick 15)

Indy took the first defensive player at the 2024 NFL Draft in Latu. He absolutely fills a need and there was some pre-draft steam that he gained as the first defensive player to come off the board, but it'll be interesting to see how his career compares with Dallas Turner and Jared Verse, who could've gone off at that spot as well.

Best pick (B+): OT Javon Foster, Missouri (Round 4, Pick 114)

College OT who has the frame to stay there but maybe not the overall athletic profile. Power and quick-setting skills shine. Can win ugly and importantly shows recovery skill. This is a smart investment. Just gets the job done on a routine basis. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (D+): DL Jordan Jefferson, LSU (Round 4, Pick 116)

Classic wide-bodied DT who thrives against the run. Thick frame. Block-shedding skills are well-developed but has no pass-rush plans. Active on passing downs just rarely gets home. Length is a plus and he's an above-average athlete for a future NT. Not a bad player just limited and this feels early. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (Round 1, Pick 23)

Thomas Jr. seemed to be in a tier of his own in this draft class. He was looking up to the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, but a tick above the next group. Now that he joins Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, I think there's an outside chance that he could be of the bigger impact receivers in this draft, including the Big 3 who went above him.

Kansas City Chiefs

Best pick (A+): S Jaden Hicks, Washington State (Round 4, Pick 133)

Large, intimidating safety who comes with the full skill set. Can cover tight ends. Deliver big hits over the middle. Make plays on the football with decent regularity. And he tackles well. Awesome addition to Chiefs secondary. Best closer to the line of scrimmage. My top safety in this class. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (B): OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU (Round 2, Pick 64)

Boom-or-burst prospect. 2022 was outstanding 2023 was not on film. Burst and especially lateral sliding ability are there. Has hard time locking onto EDGEs and securing them. Slips out of many blocks against the run. Hand work in pass pro can be outstanding at times. Raw but talented. NFL OT frame. Need filled. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A): WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Round 1, Pick 28)

It still boggles my mind that the Bills decided to trade with Kansas City and allow them to move up to get a burner like Worthy. He's drawn comparisons to DeSean Jackson and Andy Reid knows exactly how to utilize that type of talent. It could be a special duo between Worthy and Patrick Mahomes.

Best pick (A): IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (Round 2, Pick 44)

Instant starter inside. Guard size with mobile center feet. Shorter arms and some rawness in pass pro. But upside is through the roof. All-Pro caliber in that regard. Smart pick here. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (Round 1, Pick 13)

He's a heck of a player, but didn't they draft Michael Mayer last year and signed Harrison Bryant this year? They have other needs. Don't really like this pick that much. It's not like he's a good blocker for their run game. Strange pick with other needs. (Pete Prisco)

Most interesting pick (A-): RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire (Round 6, Pick 208)

UNH isn't exactly a breeding ground for NFL talent, but Laube is a fascinating prospect. He's stellar receiving back and has good lateral quickness to evade defenders.

Best pick (A): RB Kimani Vidal, Troy (Round 6, Pick 181)

This is a future feature back. Stocky, well-built frame. Between the tackles experience and can blend slashing and multi-cut style together. Elusive, sets up blockers well and has effortless power through contact at times. Not a true burner. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): DL Justin Eboigbe, Alabama (Round 4, Pick 105)

Classic Nick Saban defensive lineman. Two-gapping extraordinaire with thick, powerful frame. Good first-step quickness but won't be a calling card to win as a pass rusher consistently in the NFL. Not a pass-rush move type. Higher floor than upside. Limited role. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A): WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia (Round 2, Pick 34)

After parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, the Chargers were in desperate need of adding to their wide receiver room. That sprung them to trade up on Day 2 to add McConkey. When healthy, he's one of the top receivers in this class and should be a regular target for Justin Herbert. Health was a factor during his days at Georgia, however, which is worth monitoring at the next level.

Best pick (A+): WR Malik Washington, Virginia (Round 6, Pick 184)

Electric, short not small wideout who was the heartbeat of the Virginia offense after transferring from Northwestern. Wins underneath with explosion and powerful lower half gives him high-end contact balance. Won't be huge separator on full route tree. Leaper who can find it in the air. Good, not great speed. Niche type but a lot of fun. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): OT Patrick Paul, Houston (Round 2, Pick 55)

Strange fit because this is one of the least mobile blockers in the class. Mike McDaniel typically prioritizes athleticism along his offensive line. Absolutely enormous with supreme length. Hand placement is very inconsistent. Gets outside the shoulder pads. Very experienced. Hits on a need. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (Round 4, Pick 120)

I'm curious to see how the backfield reps shake out in Miami. Mike McDaniel already had Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane as a tandem before before the Wright pick, so it'll be interesting to see how much of a role the Tennessee product can carve out early on.

Best pick (A+): WR Javon Baker, UCF (Round 4, Pick 110)

This is a future No. 1 wideout. While not a burner, he plays faster and has the complete skill set. Releases at the line are good, flexibility to get open at intermediate level, YAC prowess, and especially rebounding skills are high-end. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): IOL Caedan Wallace, Penn State (Round 3, Pick 68)

Sizable framed OT with lumbering feet. Average-at-best athlete. Plays with good calmness and accuracy at second level and has quality power but overall athletic profile was severely threatened often in college. A concern for his NFL future. New England did need to add some OL depth. Worried about his upside. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (C+): QB Joe Milton, Tennessee (Round 6, Pick 193)

New England drafted not one, but two quarterbacks this year with Tennessee's Joe Milton coming off the board in the sixth. This likely spells the end of Bailey Zappe's time in New England. The arrival of Milton is also a savvy addition for the Patriots because it gives them another lottery ticket in hopes of finding their franchise QB and could prove to be a trade asset down the line if Drake Maye lives up to his No. 3 overall potential.

Best pick (B+): RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (Round 4, Pick 134)

Not a freaky specimen athletically but enormous RB with loads of experience. One of the youngest prospects in the entire class. Game is predicated on between-the-tackles vision and effortless power through contact. Not elusiveness or speed. Best pass pro RB in the class. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State (Round 5, Pick 173)

Big, highly athletic feature back without serious top speed but nifty cutting skill at all levels of the field. Will make many defenders miss although could experience some growing pains making step up in competition. Serious feature back potential but another RB? (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): QB Jordan Travis, Florida State (Round 5, Pick 171)

I like the idea of the Jets taking a stab at a talented QB prospect like Travis and allowing him to develop behind Rodgers. While it's unclear if he'll be their QB of the future, it's smart for them to start planning for the post-Rodgers era.

Best pick (A): IOL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State (Round 4, Pick 119)

Six-year player at FCS with four full years of starting experience and it shows. Elite-level athlete with low pad level. Grip strength is tremendous. Balance could use some work. Anchor is solid but overall has to get stronger. But this is an assignment sound blocker with ideal frame and experience to thrive instantly. Love how Pittsburgh has rebuilt its OL. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (B-): DL Logan Lee, Iowa (Round 6, Pick 178)

Vintage Steelers pick here. High-caliber athlete who can win at any alignment up front although his productivity in college didn't match how good of an athlete he is. Could stand to add some weight at next level. Has to get stronger but can win with slippery rushes between gaps. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): WR Roman Wilson, Michigan (Round 3, Pick 84)

Anytime the Steelers draft a wide receiver, you better take notice. Pittsburgh has been a factory of finding stellar receivers at the draft for quite a while and Wilson could be a solid slot option for either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Best pick (A): LB Jaylen Harrell, Michigan (Round 7, Pick 252)

Old-school outside linebacker who can sink in coverage or attack the outside shoulder of the tackle. Smooth, athletic movements to comfortably do either. Shows glimpses of pass-rush promises just doesn't diversify his rushes enough. Must get stronger but does set sturdy edge. Young ascending player. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas (Round 2, Pick 38)

Monstrous NT who finally demonstrated a glimmer of pass-rush capability with hand work as a senior. Not as good against the run or double teams as his size indicates. Probably two-down player in the NFL. Tennessee did need more size inside along the DL, but this is too early for a limited player. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A-): LB Cedric Gray, UNC (Round 4, Pick 106)

Gray is one of the younger linebackers in this class as he'll only turn 22 in late October. Still, he lands in Nashville as a strong prospect with back-to-back All-ACC first team selections and was a Second Team All-American a year ago.