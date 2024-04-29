The 2024 NFL Draft was historic. The first 14 selections were from the offensive side of the ball, the longest streak of picks on one side of the ball at any point in a single draft in the common draft era (since 1967). An NFL Draft-record 23 offensive players came off the board in the opening round, which then resulted in 20 defensive players being selected in the second round.

Seven wide receivers being taken in the first round tied a common draft era record (tied with 2004 NFL Draft class), and it was the quickest 10 wide receivers were snatched up, by the 37th overall pick.

Conversely, Texas running back Jonathon Brooks being the first running back selected 46th overall (second round) by the Carolina Panthers marked the second latest the first running back has been chosen in a single draft.

In total, there were 257 total picks made in the 2024 draft, and here we will take a look at each NFC team's best, worst and most interesting picks. The best and worst picks will be chosen by the highest and lowest grades assessed to the picks by our CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts: Pete Prisco, Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso. Grades for each team's picks can be found here.

It's worth nothing the "top" player in a team's draft class may not be listed as their "best" pick because of the value relative to where they were selected. Each NFC team didn't necessarily make a "poor" pick, it's just the lowest-graded value in a class, which for some teams is a "B." If there are players on the high end or low end with the same grade, yours truly made the judgement call as well as the selection for NFC squad's most interesting selection. Without further ado, let's review some draft classes.

NFC East

Best pick (A): WR Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State (Round 6, Pick 216)

Big, chiseled vertical threat who makes it a nightmare for DBs to corral him once he gets the ball in his hands. While he's not incredibly sudden, he is a horse in space. Back-shoulder skill is there. Love this pick. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): DL Justin Rogers, Auburn (Round 7, Pick 244)

Classic block-eating nose tackle. Knows how to handle doubles and will occasionally make a play against the run. Lacks the burst, length, or hand work to win routinely up the field. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (B+): IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State (Round 3, Pick 73)

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Beebe will factor into the competition to be their successor at center for the departed Tyler Biadasz, who signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency. He also may end up serving as the long-term replacement for nine-time Pro Bowl left guard Zack Martin, who is 33 and will enter the final year of his contract in 2024. He is a menace off the line of scrimmage in the run game as he loves to "dirt" defenders in front him while mowing through them like a runaway train.

Best pick (A+): WR Malik Nabers, LSU (Round 1, Pick 6)

I love this pick for the Giants. It says they didn't believe in the quarterbacks who were left and now they get a playmaker on the outside. This kid will be a star. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (B-): CB Andru Phillips , Kentucky (Round 3, Pick 70)

Silky smooth inside-out CB. Serious juice in his lower half. Not incredibly long but perfect size to play at nickel in the NFL. Incredibly willing in run support but does miss plenty of tackles. Quicker than fast but certainly not slow. Wished there was more ball production in college. Chippy type. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (B+): TE Theo Johnson, Penn State (Round 4, Pick 107)

With uncertainty about tight end Darren Waller's future with the Giants, the Day 3 selection of Theo Johnson is intriguing. He had a monster run at the NFL Scouting Combine and he played in an extremely conservative offense in college at Penn State. There may be quite a bit of untapped potential with Johnson, and seeing how Giants head coach Brian Daboll opts to utilize him will be something to monitor going forward.

Best pick (A): LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (Round 5, Pick 155)

Young, super-smart reasonable athlete at the off-ball LB spot. Speed can be special once he gets into top gear. Blitzing is a speciality. Active but not someone who plays at full throttle every play and tackling reliability could improve. Knows how to defeat blocks en route to the RB. What I love most are his ball skills and coverage chops underneath and at intermediate level. Dad was a beloved Eagle in the 1990s and 2000s. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (D+): IOL Trevor Keegan, Michigan (Round 5, Pick 172)

Limited athlete at guard but has plenty of experience and run-blocking skill. Best blocking in phone booth. Has minimal range but does have good burst off the ball. The speed just stalls almost instantly. Aware of stunts and blitzes just can't always get there. Too early for him but I understand adding OL depth on Day 3. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (A-): CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (Round 2, Pick 40)

The Philadelphia Eagles were highly motivated to strengthen their secondary, taking Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mithcell (22nd overall) and Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean (40th overall) with their first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. DeJean's NFL position and potential impact for an NFC contender is intriguing. DeJean may begin his career as more of nickelback/safety hybrid, but could he shift to outside corner down the road as Philly Pro Bowl cornerbacks Darius Slay (33) and James Bradberry (turns 31 in August) age?

The position flexibility in an area of critical need for an NFC contender makes this pick notable.

Washington Commanders

Best pick (A+): DT Johnny Newton, Illinois (Round 2, Pick 36)

Serious talent at DT. Powerful, polished upfield rusher with stellar hand work. Pad level raises at times but that's nitpicking. Need meets awesome value here for Washington. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (B-): S Dominique Hampton, Washington (Round 5, Pick 161)

One of the best overall athletes at the safety spot in this class. Explosive, bend, suddenness, it's all there. Play ID'ing skill should be sharper given he was at Washington for six years. Wants to be part of the action just very boom-or-bust as a tackler. Will find it in the air but not a man-coverage specialist. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (A+): TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State (Round 2, Pick 53)

Ben Sinnott is a Swiss Army knife type of tight end. He can line up almost anywhere across the offensive formation.

Ben Sinnott snap alignment in 2023 season, per Pro Football Focus:

POSITION SNAP ALIGNMENT RATE Inline Tight End 63% Slot 22% Backfield 11.6% Wide 3.3% Offensive Line 0.1%*

* One snap

Kansas State used him much more as a receiver in 2023 as he totaled career highs across the board in catches (49), receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (six). Sinnott's route running has room for improvement while already solid, and it will be fun to see how new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury opts to deploy him.

NFC North

Best pick (A-): QB Caleb Williams, USC (Round 1, Pick 1)

They say he's generational, and he might be, but there are some concerns. I like his game, but I would have taken Jayden Daniels. Only time will tell. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (C-): P Tory Taylor, Iowa (Round 4, Pick 122)

Far and away the best punter in this class. Huge leg he showcased over multiple seasons and plenty of experience. Inside the 20 he's money too. But is this the best allocation of one of Chicago's four picks in this draft? No. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): WR Rome Odunze, Washington (Round 1, Pick 9)

Rome Odunze, college football's leader in receiving yards (1,640) and catches of 20+ air yards (23), now is a piece of a star-studded receiver trio in Chicago with DJ Moore and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen. He is a big body (6'3, 212 pounds), and he is an expert at tracking and catching the football at its highest point. Only three drops on 140 targets. Odunze learning how to be an NFL wide receiver from Allen and Moore could lead to him becoming a superstar as he develops alongside first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams.

Best pick (B): CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (Round 1, Pick 24)

The Lions needed some corner help, so it makes sense to make a move to get one. Arnold gives them another Alabama secondary player to go with Brian Branch, another player with versatility. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (D+): OT Giovanni Manu, University of British Columbia (Round 4, Pick 126)

Mountain of a man with flashes of incredible burst at his size but overall flexibility and athletic profile is lacking. Of course will take time to translate to the stronger competition level but the length and burst make him a fascinating project. But long-term developmental type. Hand work needs to improve and not overly aware of complex blitzes. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (B): CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri (Round 2, Pick 61)

Rakestraw Jr.'s playstyle perfectly matches Lions head coach Dan Campbell's desired playstyle: with an aggression level of someone bigger than your listed size. In the case of Rakestraw, that's 5-feet, 11 inches while weighing 183 pounds. He makes up for the slight frame by using his 32-inch arms to get physical in press man coverage and jam receivers off the line of scrimmage. Rakestraw joins a talented secondary headlined by cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Brian Branch and fellow rookie Terrion Arnold. He could shine down the road in this defense.

Best pick (A): RB Marshawn Lloyd, USC (Round 3, Pick 88)

Older but ultra-sudden thick RB with glimpses of special elusiveness. Speed is a plus to his game. Has a lot of tread left on his tires because he was low-volume back in college. Fumbling issues. Perfect speed acquisition to this stretch-run offense. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): LB Ty'ron Hopper, Missouri (Round 3, Pick 91)

Ultra-physical off-ball LB. Sleek, exudes athleticism and makes assertive decisions on a routine basis, particularly against the run or blitzer, where he also thrives. Best in that role or as a spy. Long way to go in coverage. Another linebacker? (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (B+): LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (Round 2, Pick 45)

The Packers were able to select arguably the top inside linebacker in the entire 2024 NFL Draft class, Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper, with a second-round pick. He has the speed (4.51 40-yard dash) and length (34-inch arms) to be a strong, modern-day NFL inside linebacker with his 6-foot-2, 230-pound build. Cooper, a 2023 First Team All-American, led the SEC with 17.0 tackles for loss last season, and he can be a nice contributor to new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's Packers defense next to 2022 first-round pick linebacker Quay Walker.

Best pick (A): DE Dallas Turner, Alabama (Round 1, Pick 17)

Love this move to go get Turner. He will be the best edge player in this class. The Vikings have had a lot of success with edge players and he fits with what Brian Flores wants to do. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (C+): DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, Texas A&M University-Commerce (Round 7, Pick 232)

Upfield rusher at defensive tackle who tends to make himself an easy target for interior blockers because of his high pad level and not always active hands. Showed some initial pass-rush plans but not a big counter type. Motor hums every play. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (C+): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Round 1, Pick 10)

Nothing matters for the Vikings if McCarthy doesn't pan out. A lot of his evaluation as an NFL Draft prospect is up to projection. Minnesota made McCarthy the first top 10 pick quarterback without having a season in college with either 3,000 passing yards or 500 rushing yards since the third overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft, Oregon's Joey Harrington. The Lions gave up on Harrington after four seasons, and he was out of the league after the 2007 season.

McCarthy does have nice balance running plays from under center and on play-action, but he has a tendency for overthrows when passing to his left. He can also be impulsive with cross-body throws. The Vikings probably have the best support system among the teams that selected a quarterback early with 2022 Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Justin Jefferson, 2023 first-round pick wide receiver Jordan Addison, Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones as his weapons. Time will tell to see if that's enough for McCarthy to make multiple leaps with his game.

NFC South

Best pick (A-): DE Bralen Trice, Washington (Round 3, Pick 74)

Bad testing hurt his stock but this is as productive of an EDGE as there is in this class. Slippery with pass-rush plans galore. Smaller than his listed weight and doesn't have serious burst. Flashes of bend though. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame (Round 5, Pick 143)

So active, so smart. Always around the ball. Reads his keys in a flash. Block-avoider. Ascending coverage skill just minimal ball production at Notre Dame. High tackling numbers but also misses many. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (B-): QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (Round 1, Pick 8)

In a vacuum, 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. isn't a terrible pick. He led college football in passing yards (9,544) as well as completions (60) and passing touchdowns (26) on passes of 25+ air yards across the last two seasons.

However, this pick wasn't made in a vacuum. The Falcons signed four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million of the deal guaranteed in free agency. One of these two quarterbacks made sense for Falcons offense brimming with top 10 pick talent in running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Both does not. It's a bad allocation of resources, both in terms of cap space and draft capital.

Penix played six seasons of college football, and he is coming off the best season of his career by a wide margin in 2023. He is too old to be considered a developmental prospect since he turns 24 on May 8. Keeping him on the bench in favor of Cousins for multiple years doesn't make sense. Neither does guaranteeing a quarterback $100 million and then drafting his successor with a top 10 pick in the same offseason.

This isn't a fair comparison to the Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love transition. Love became the Packers' full-time starter at 25 in 2023 after riding the bench for two seasons prior to that. He was also the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and thus on the books for a much cheaper salary than Penix will be after going inside the top 10. The Falcons can't move off of Cousins without a major cap hit until 2026 at which time Penix will be 26. Also, neither of the players involved in this scenario are as talented or good at football as Rodgers and Love. It will be fascinating to see how Atlanta attempts to manage a now-disgruntled Cousins and Penix both this season and beyond.

Carolina Panthers

Best pick (B+): WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina (Round 1, Pick 32)

They have to get weapons for Bryce Young, so landing him makes sense. He is a player who plays physical and runs better than you think. He's only done it for one year. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (X): LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky (Round 3, Pick 72)

Stocky, springy off-ball LB with speed to the football but one of the least-effective block-defeaters/avoiders I've scouted at the position. Not around the football much in coverage but fluid zone drops and has the athleticism to run with TEs. Very good tackler. Just unique strengths/weaknesses.



Most interesting pick (B-): RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas (Round 2, Pick 46)

Brooks was the first running back chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it is understandable to see why. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection after averaging 129.5 scrimmage yards per game, the second-most in the conference. Brooks has a strong blend of speed, agility and acceleration. However, he is coming off of a torn ACL, and for a running back whose best attribute is their agility, it is concerning.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was "high, high, high" on Brook and called him the best player interview in 30 years. It will be interesting to see if he can return to form for a Panthers squad starved for offense.

Best pick (A): IOL Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky (Round 7, Pick 239)

Starter-caliber size and length to play OT at the next level. Natural power jumps off the film. Better getting across the line than climbing to second level. Grip strength is very good. Well-balanced. Not a freaky athletic specimen but has clean film. More OT help for Saints. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (B): LB Jaylan Ford, Texas (Round 5, Pick 175)

Lengthy middle linebacker with some suddenness to his game. Wasted movement appear on film, so do impressive plays on the football in coverage. Not an overly physical or high-motor defender. Sifts through traffic well. Has starter traits because of his three-down ability. Although he must tackle more soundly. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (A-): QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (Round 5, Pick 150)

After a record six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, no one at the position came off the board again until the Saints selected Rattler in the fifth round. There were a record 138 picks separating Bo Nix going 12th overall and Rattler going 150th overall.

However, he has talent. He was the top overall pro-style quarterback recruit in the 2019 high school class, and the 2024 Senior Bowl MVP. If Derek Carr struggles again for the Saints in 2024, it will be interesting to see how

Best pick (A+): DE Chris Braswell, Alabama (Round 2, Pick 57)

Had early RD2 grade on this outside rusher. Length, methodical pass-rush moves, deceptive power. Very productive generating pressure at Alabama. Sets a sturdy edge. A need in the post Shaq Barrett era. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): IOL Elijah Klein, UTEP (Round 6, Pick 220)

Smooth operator at guard. Quality run-blocking abilities. Opens the gate too soon in pass pro and not ultra experienced there. Not many true sets in college. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (B+): WR Jalen McMillan, Washington (Round 3, Pick 92)

McMillan is a long-armed slot wide receiver who thrives going deep. He was Michael Penix. Jr's go-to guy in 2022. McMillan has a quick first step and nice agility when getting off of the line of scrimmage. He could be the third, consistent receiver who could help open up a little more space with Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to operate.

NFC West

Best pick (A): OT Christian Jones, Texas (Round 5, Pick 162)

One of the favorite midround OTs in this class. Despite not being a ridiculous athlete, Jones brings it on every snap and gets the most out of every bit of his physical talent. Has supreme length and uses it often. plays with a mean streak. Mirrors pass rushes with good regularity and the anchor is already very developed. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): CB Jaden Davis, Miami (Round 7, Pick 226)

Fast nickel type. Former Oklahoma turned Miami product. Can play inside or outside. Reasonably good tackler. Minimal ball production in long college career. Outplays draft position type. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (B+): WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (Round 1, Pick 4)

Will this generational prospect live up to the hype? Harrison Jr. was a two-time unanimous All-American (2022, 2023), and his 2,474 receiving and 28 receiving touchdowns since 2022 are both the most in a two-year span in Ohio State history. That's impressive especially with how many first-round draft pick receivers have come into the NFL the last few years. The 28 receiving touchdowns were also not surprisingly the most in college football since 2022. It should be fun seeing how he and Kyler Murray connect in Arizona.

Best pick (A): IOL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas (Round 6, Pick 217)

This is a future starting center. Big, strong, and explosive. Run-game master. Can win ugly when he's not square but that only happens on rare occasions. Under control at second level. Can get a bit too overanxious in pass pro but overall his balance is awesome. Super experienced. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): WR Jordan Whittingham, Texas

Sizable but limited athlete who plays with some dynamic skills after the catch. Reasonable ball skills too. Will play to his size over the middle, in traffic or on the boundary. Was in clogged WR room but had minimal receiving productivity in college. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (B+): DE Jared Verse, Florida State (Round 1, Pick 19)

Verse, who led the ACC in sacks (18.0) and quarterback pressures (98), across the last few seasons took an unexpected tumble down the draft board after offensive players comprised the 2024 draft's first 14 picks. He has a nice toolbelt full of pass-rush moves to choose from, but his powerful bull rush remains the go-to. This was a great pick for the Rams following Aaron Donald's retirement.

Best pick (A): CB Renardo Green, Florida State (Round 2, Pick 64)

Super steady. Plus athlete. Calm, cool, collected. Man-to-man skills are awesome. Mixes in some physicality. Instincts are there too. High-floor player who may not have the twitch to play inside. But can mirror well on the boundary. Speed can get stretched beyond the limit. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida (Round 1, Pick 31)

This is a strange pick. Do they need one? If so, why Pearsall? Unless they are trading Brandon Aiyuk, why take this guy? It's a luxury pick. (Pete Prisco)



Most interesting pick (A-): IOL Dominick Puni, Kansas (Round 3, Pick 86)

Puni, a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023, has a great handwork technique, and he is aided by great initial burst of the the line of scrimmage. He is versatile to play all five offensive line positions, but he will probably be best as an offensive guard or center. Puni can't be moved much with pure power rush moves from defenders. Strong, versatile pick up by the 49ers.

Best pick (A+): IOL Christian Haynes, UConn (Round 3, Pick 81)

The best natural OG in the class. Doesn't have to kick inside from OT. Balance, length, low center of gravity power. Heat-seeking missile once he gets to the second level and rarely misses. Aware of stunts and blitzes and has the feet to get to those secondary rushes. Instant starter. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP (Round 4, Pick 118)

Ridiculously lengthy, high-energy off-ball LB. Would rather avoid blocks than fight through them. Often times they stick to him. Play recognition skills must improve in the NFL. Best as QB spy /blitzer than pure sink-in-coverage defender. Strong, assertive tackler and rarely misses. (Chris Trapasso)



Most interesting pick (A): DT Byron Murphy, Texas (Round 1, Pick 16)

Byron Murphy II can help take the Seattle Seahawks offensive line to the next level. Seattle already had Leonard Williams and Boye Mafe on the edges of their front seven. The Seahawks were the 31st-ranked run defense 2023, and the 6-foot-1, 308-pound boulder in the middle could go a long way toward fixing that issue. He had the best quarterback pressure rate (17.0%) by a college defensive tackle in 2023 (minimum 250 pass rushes), plus the highest Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade (91.5) by an FBS defensive tackle in 2023.

Seeing him in new head coach Mike Macdonald's scheme will be a lot of fun after observing the work Macdonald with Justin Madubuike.