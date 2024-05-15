"Hard Knocks" is back, and it's got an all-new look with an all-new team. Hours ahead of the NFL's 2024 schedule release, the New York Giants were announced as the featured club of a new spin on HBO's annual training-camp show -- an offseason docuseries that'll put the G-Men in "Hard Knocks" for the first time.

A joint production of HBO, NFL Films and Skydance Sports, "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants," will debut July 2 on HBO, with the five-episode series running through July 30. It marks the first-ever offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," which has traditionally chronicled training camp and preseason but also expanded with regular-season episodes starting in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Giants, who are also celebrating their 100th season in 2024, have never before appeared on "Hard Knocks," even while their New Jersey counterparts, the New York Jets, have been featured on multiple seasons.

Big Blue's 2024 offseason has included several notable moves, including a reported -- and failed -- pursuit of first-round quarterback prospects; the free-agent departure of former No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley to the rival Philadelphia Eagles; and the addition of splashy LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Episodes of the new offseason "Hard Knocks" will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO starting July 2. They will also be streamed on Max.