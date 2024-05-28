Will the Steelers use Justin Fields as a returner on special teams? Running back Jaylen Warren alluded to that being a possibility earlier this offseason, creating a stir of excitement from Pittsburgh fans.

Fields addressed the possibility of returning kicks as the Steelers wrapped up the first day of their second week of OTAs. Specifically, Fields responded to Warren saying -- on teammate Cam Heyward's podcast -- that special teams coach Danny Smith had floated the idea of the former Bears quarterback doing some work as a returner.

"Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong," Fields said Tuesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example."

Fields' response is surely a disappointment to Steelers fans who wanted to see him become the latest Pittsburgh quarterback to try his hand at a new position, a group that includes Kordell Stewart and Antwaan Randle El. Stewart's contributions as a receiver/running back/quarterback helped the Steelers win the AFC in 1995. A decade later, Randle El threw the game-clinching touchdown pass in Pittsburgh's Super Bowl win over Seattle. Randle El also made a significant impact as a returner during his time with the Steelers.

Fields, as he made clear on Tuesday, won't be following in their footsteps, but that doesn't mean the former first-round pick won't have a unique role on the Steelers in 2024. It's been widely speculated that new Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will give Fields his own package of plays, specifically in the red zone. The idea is that Smith and Co. will try to utilize Fields' unique skill set that in 2022 allowed him to record the second-greatest rushing season by a quarterback in NFL history.

"Hey, you never know. He might cook something up. We'll see what happens," Fields joked. However, he remains focused on challenging Russell Wilson for the job of starting quarterback.

"I definitely don't have the mindset of me sitting all year," Fields said during the first week of OTAs. "I'm coming in every day, giving it all I've got. Pushing him to be his best and he's pushing me to be my best every day."