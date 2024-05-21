Russell Wilson may have the "pole position," but Justin Fields is going to do whatever he can to try to earn the job as the Steelers' new starting quarterback.

Fields made that clear following the first day of Pittsburgh's OTAs when he was asked about his expected role within the Steelers offense in 2024. Wilson has been penciled in as the Steelers' projected starting quarterback since Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the nine-time Pro Bowl selection has the edge over Fields, a former first-round pick who was acquired this offseason via a trade with Chicago.

"I'm definitely competing," Fields said, via The Athletic. "Russ knows that. We're competing against each other every day. ... I definitely don't have the mindset of me sitting all year. I'm coming in every day, giving it all I've got. Pushing him to be his best and he's pushing me to be my best every day."

Tuesday was the first time that Fields has spoken publicly since being traded. He thanked Bears general manager Ryan Poles for trading him to Pittsburgh -- his preferred destination -- while adding that he wasn't surprised when he was ultimately traded. Fields said that he was in Italy when he was traded.

Fields mostly spoke glowingly about his three seasons in Chicago. While he went just 10-28 as the Bears' starting quarterback, Fields did enjoy some individual success in the Windy City. In 2022, he led the NFL with a 7.1 yards-per-carry average while running for the second most yards by a quarterback for a single season in NFL history.

"There was a lot of ups and downs, but all in all, I appreciate every relationship that I've built," Fields said of his time in Chicago. "All my teammates, they know that. Nothing but love for the city, for the fans, and my old teammates and coaches."

It'll be interesting to see how much of a chance Fields actually has at unseating Wilson. Given the situation, Fields would likely have to throughly outplay Wilson during training camp if he is going to start the season as the Steelers' starting quarterback. There's also the chance at Fields taking over at some point during the season if Wilson struggles.

Regardless, this is a pivotal point in Fields' career, as he is slated to become a free agent next offseason after Pittsburgh declined to pick up his fifth-year option. Even if he doesn't start this season, Fields could be the Steelers' long-term solution at quarterback if he shows enough promise in 2024.