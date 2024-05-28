We love round numbers, and that's why we love today: There are 100 days until the 2024 NFL season kicks off with the Ravens visiting the Chiefs in an AFC Championship rematch.

Being 100 days away also means we're slightly more than halfway through the offseason. It's been 107 days since the Chiefs rallied past the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII. That makes this offseason unlike any we've had since 2005, the last time we had a back-to-back Super Bowl winner (Patriots) and all 31 other teams definitively looking up at them.

In order to celebrate appropriately, we're focusing on the 100 most important players with 100 days to go until the 2024 season begins. "Important" can be tough to measure after we get past the quarterbacks, but we'll try our best to mix in crucial contributors, important new (and old) faces and the game's best at the other positions. All 32 teams get at least one name on the list.

AFC West

1. Could we start anywhere other than Patrick Mahomes? At just 28 years old, he's a two-time MVP, three-time Super Bowl MVP and six-time Pro Bowler. Even last season, when the Chiefs' offense fell off significantly, he was outstanding, admitting he learned to manage the game better and lean on his defense. Now, with a revamped supporting cast, he could be better than ever before.

2., 3. and 4. Speaking of that supporting cast, Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy are the big new additions. Brown has injury issues, but he also has experience, speed and production (a 91-catch, 1,008-yard 2021 season) to step in as the Chiefs' top option out wide. Kansas City was enamored with Worthy and his history-making speed to trade up for him near the end of the NFL Draft. Both will be key, especially with the pending punishment awaiting Rashee Rice. If/when Rice returns, he provides a big, physical, yards-after-catch aspect.

5. Kansas City has won eight straight AFC West titles, and the division looks as down as ever when it comes to challengers. Jim Harbaugh took over the Chargers, meaning Justin Herbert has a brand-new system to learn and a brand-new supporting cast to lead.

6. Of course, Harbaugh also must remake one of the league's worst defenses, and he'll have to do it with a lot of aging, expensive names. It would be nice if four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa can return to somewhere close to his peak. He's only 28, but he has played in just 14 games over the past two seasons due to groin and foot injuries.

7. In Denver, the Broncos are firmly Sean Payton's team after he got rid of his last quarterback (we'll get to him) and drafted Bo Nix 12th. Payton favors a precise, on-time attack, which Nix thrived in at Oregon, so the fit in theory works. But in theory and on field in are very different.

8. Even if the struggles continue in Denver, it's worth keeping an eye on Patrick Surtain II, the superstar cornerback who patrols the thin air in Mile High. Since he entered the league, Surtain is allowing just a 63.4 passer rating when he's the primary defender, and he has 36 passes defended. Both are in the top dozen in the NFL.

9. and 10. Rounding out the division, the Raiders and Antonio Pierce have a quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, both of whom weren't expected to play much last year but ended up playing a ton. Minshew led the Colts to the precipice of the playoffs but actually registered his worst stats as a starter. He was slightly better than O'Connell, though.

11. On the other side of the ball, Maxx Crosby should be a force again. He finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season after 14.5 sacks and a league high-tying 23 tackles for loss, the second straight year he led the NFL in the category.

AFC East

USATSI

12. Going to the other coast, the AFC East figures to be uber-competitive, and there's not a more compelling character -- for better or worse, on and off the field -- in the NFL than Aaron Rodgers. He's 40 and coming off a torn Achilles, but he's one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. Can he get back to MVP form, or close?

13. and 14. Rodgers' debut season in the Big Apple ended after just a few plays due to a sack. The Jets focused heavily on the offensive line this season, drafting Olu Fashanu 11th overall and signing eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, a second-team All-Pro last year despite playing just 13 games.

15. and 16. Then, of course, we have to mention the Jets' former Rookie-of-the-Year combo. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner both won the honor in 2022 and continued to excel in 2023, even amid a disappointing season team-wide.

17. The Bills, however, have won the AFC East four straight seasons, and as long as Josh Allen is there, they're the top dogs. Allen had his ups and down in 2023 but finished on a dazzling up: 1,984 total yards and 18 touchdowns accounted for over the team's final seven games, during which the Bills went 6-1.

18. Much of Allen's resurgence came under Joe Brady, who was promoted to interim offensive coordinator mid-season and had the interim tag removed after the season. Running back James Cook also broke out under Brady, averaging over 100 scrimmage yards per game over the final eight games. With so much uncertainty at receiver, the Bills need Cook to be reliable, especially early on.

19. and 20. There was a ton of roster churn on defense, too The pass rush needs to step up, and Ed Oliver (9.5 sacks) is the guy there. Matt Milano, meanwhile, suffered a season-ending broken leg, but the former All-Pro escaped any ligament damage and should be back and ready to lead the way.

21. Tua Tagovailoa isn't just one of the NFL's most important players to watch once the season starts, but one of the most important players until then, too. He's due for a contract extension ... if the Dolphins want to give him one. Finally healthy for a full season, Tagovailoa threw for 4,634 yards, more in a single season than any Dolphin not named Dan Marino. Tagovailoa's inconsistencies when playing off-schedule and his struggles late in seasons cast doubt.

22. Tagovailoa's favorite target, Tyreek Hill, led the league in yards receiving (1,799) and touchdown receptions (13) and came in second in receptions (119), nearly completing the receiving triple crown. Can Hill keep up his ridiculous production as he enters his 30s?

23., 24. and 25. For a stretch after Jalen Ramsey returned, the Dolphins' defense was absolutely elite. From Weeks 8-15 the Dolphins allowed the least yards per game. But then Jaelan Phillips (torn Achilles) got hurt during that stretch, and Bradley Chubb (torn ACL) got hurt shortly thereafter. Those injuries are big ones, too.

26. and 27. The Patriots took Drake Maye third overall, and there's a ton to like about the rocket-armed, athletic North Carolina product. At just 21, though, he may need some time, and that's where Jacoby Brissett comes in, in his second go-around with the Patriots.

AFC North

USATSI

28. and 29. In the AFC North, the Ravens came just short of their first Super Bowl trip since 2012, but Lamar Jackson won his second MVP of his career, in his first year under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He posted a career-high 8.0 yards per attempt. Now, Jackson gets Derrick Henry by his side. Henry goes from one of the league's worst run-blocking teams to one of its best.

30. and 31. Baltimore's defense figures to be elite again, anchored by first-team All-Pros Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton. Keep in mind, though, that defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left to become the Seahawks' head coach.

32. Joe Burrow's 2023 was rough from the get-go. A training-camp calf injury gave way to a slow start, which then gave way to season-ending wrist surgery. He has no limitations at OTAs, an encouraging sign, but wrist surgery for quarterbacks is always concerning.

33. and 34. Burrow has some absolutely elite weapons -- one who wants to be there and one who doesn't. Ja'Marr Chase went over 1,000 yards receiving for the third straight year. He'll get paid sooner rather than later as the wide receiver market continues to explode. It appears that Tee Higgins, will get paid "later," and not by the Bengals, who franchise tagged him, to his chagrin.

35. Like Higgins, Trey Hendrickson requested a trade that seems unlikely to happen. Hendrickson is coming off a franchise-record 17.5 sacks.

36. Even with better health from Burrow, the Bengals must remake their pass defense after a rough 2023. Geno Stone comes over from Baltimore after recording seven interceptions last year, a move that not only makes Cincinnati better, but makes a division rival worse.

37. I told you we'd hit on Russell Wilson, and here he is. The Steelers' presumed starter, Wilson is coming off two disastrous years in Denver. Can he turn things around under Arthur Smith, a play action-heavy play caller who doesn't fit Wilson's strengths on paper? We'll see.

38. It's time for George Pickens to turn all that talent into consistent production. Wilson, with his precise, arcing deep passes, could unlock a new level for the third-year wide receiver.

39. Since 2019, T.J. Watt has had four healthy seasons. He has been selected first-team All-Pro four times, made five Pro Bowls, led the league in sacks four times and been top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting four times (with a win in 2021). He is otherworldly good and a huge reason why Pittsburgh is always in the mix, regardless of quarterback play.

40. What is even reasonable to expect from Deshaun Watson? He has played 12 games over the past three seasons. Since joining the Browns in 2022, Watson has roughly the same passer rating as Mac Jones and the same completion percentage as Zach Wilson. He also had a mysterious shoulder issue for much of last year. Is that fixed? Is his game fixed?

41. and 42. Myles Garrett edged out Watt for Defensive Player of the Year and is looking for more as the leader of Cleveland's excellent defense, a defense that could be even better if Denzel Ward stays healthy. Last year, opponents had a 66.0 passer rating when he was on the field, compared to an 88.3 passer rating when he wasn't.

AFC South

USATSI

43. We're also hoping for better health from Anthony Richardson as we move into the AFC South. Richardson very much lived up to his absurd athletic billing in the glimpses we got of him before he had season-ending shoulder surgery. Richardson is in a great spot with lots of talent around him, but he has to stay healthy.

44. Speaking of the talent around him, the Colts figure to have Jonathan Taylor healthy and active to start the year, a welcome departure from last year's drama. After rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, Taylor has been up and down, but he ran for 188 yards in Week 18 last year, showing just how special he can be. Defending Taylor and Richardson will be a headache for opposing defenses.

45. The Colts ranked 26th in pressure rate last year, and 15th overall pick Laiatu Latu is here to help. A technically gifted pass rusher who "is ... an All-Pro talent with polish" according to our prospect rankings, Latu had 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons, most in FBS. He should start immediately. How good he is raises both the floor and ceiling of a young Indianapolis defense.

46. C.J. Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished eighth in MVP voting after one of the best debut seasons we've seen in a long, long time. Incredibly poised and able to make every throw with accuracy, velocity and touch, Stroud looks very much like a year-in, year-out MVP candidate.

47. and 48. The Texans are all-in on this year, and Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins must be among the best wide receiver duos in the league, if not the best. Diggs, 30, is still a strong route runner and consistent chains-mover, even if the top-end speed isn't quite what it once was. Collins, meanwhile, is as athletically gifted as it gets out wide, and at only 25, he should keep building off a breakout 2023.

49. and 50. On the other side of the ball, Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. must be among the best edge rusher duos in the league. Hunter had 23 tackles for loss -- tied for the league lead -- and a career-best 16.5 sacks last year. Anderson had seven sacks and won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

51. and 52. The Trevor Lawrence highlights are as good as it gets. The lowlights are as bad as it gets. Since entering the league in 2021, Lawrence's 60 turnovers are most in the NFL, and his 21 fumbles lost are an eye-popping seven more than anyone else. Until he values the ball more, he can't make that leap into the next tier, no matter how good his best plays are. This year, his top outside target could be rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Standing 6'4" and running a 4.33 40-yard dash, Thomas is a big play waiting to happen.

53. Josh Allen finally got his monster deal and now looks to build off his Jaguars-record 17.5-sack season.

54. and 55. The Titans beefed up Will Levis' supporting cast in a big way, drafting JC Latham seventh overall to fix up a leaky offensive line and adding Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard and Tyler Boyd in free agency to pair alongside DeAndre Hopkins. Still, it all comes back to Levis, and whether he can work in all his new weapons. If Latham can live up to his billing, that'd be a huge plus for the young quarterback.

NFC West

USATSI

56. We swing back out west and into the NFC, where the 49ers ruled last year. Is there another level for Brock Purdy to hit? The former Mr. Irrelevant has already exceeded every single expectation, but that matters not when you're chasing a Super Bowl. Purdy is a risk taker, but making fewer of those killer turnovers -- he had nine interceptions in four losses last year compared to just two in 12 wins -- would help.

57., 58., 59. and 60. Purdy, of course, gets a ton of help from the outstanding supporting cast of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

61. and 62. Man, the 49ers have a ton of talent. Still, we'd be remiss to not give Nick Bosa and Fred Warner their due. Bosa was good in 2023, but not as good as he was in 2022, when he won Defensive Player of the Year. Warner is as good and as steady as they come.

63. and 64. Matthew Stafford just keeps on going for the Rams, making trick shot throws look easy and making Sean McVay's offense hum. Last year, he helped turn Puka Nacua into a star, keeping things rolling even as Cooper Kupp struggled. If Stafford can stay healthy, there's no reason the Rams can't be a playoff team again.

65. That is, of course, unless a now Aaron Donald-less defense completely falls apart. The Rams got viable defense from a bunch of little-known, little-paid players last year. In comes 19th overall pick Jared Verse, a stout edge defender with a ton of power who can get after the quarterback and defend the run.

66. After winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, Geno Smith wasn't quite as good in 2023. Still, he managed five game-winning drives, as he got little help from a spotty defense. Given the excellent talent around him, Smith should bounce back, especially under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

67. There are lots of candidates on Seattle's defense after an underwhelming 2023, but how about Devon Witherspoon, who showed signs of stardom (a pick six and two sacks against the Giants) but otherwise had a quiet season. The fifth pick in 2023, he needs to do more in 2024.

68. and 69. Now more than a year removed from a major knee injury, Kyler Murray showed encouraging signs in his cameo late last year, enough to keep the job in Arizona. Now, he gets to throw to fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. as part of an intriguing supporting cast. If healthy, Murray should have a strong season, and much of that production could funnel towards Harrison, one of the best receiving prospects in recent memory.

70. Paris Johnson Jr. swings over from right tackle to left tackle and is tasked with protecting Murray's blindside. It's a big move for a really talented player, and it's crucial that he can fit in seamlessly. Murray and, in turn, the team as a whole depend on it.

NFC East

USATSI

71., 72. and 73. Going to the east, Dak Prescott may or may not have a new contract by the time the season kicks off. Either way, there will be massive ramifications league-wide based on how he plays. Because he's entering a contract year and could (stunningly) be a free agent after this season, Prescott is first on this list. But CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are also eligible for new contracts and are also terrific players. There's always a lot of pressure for the Cowboys to win, but this year, given the circumstances, seems especially pressure-filled.

74. and 75. After missing nearly all of last year with a torn ACL, Trevon Diggs returns to what is already a terrific secondary, joining DaRon Bland as arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL. Dallas' defense will be be eager to bounce back after getting roasted in the playoffs.

76. and 77. Jalen Hurts had a down 2023, throwing as many interceptions (15) as the previous two years combined. Having A.J. Brown around for the long term, though, can't hurt.

78. The Eagles' excellent offensive line might be blocking for its best runner yet: Saquon Barkley comes over from the Giants and could be in line for a monster year. Like Derrick Henry, he's going from one of the league's worst run-blocking units to one of its best.

79. It's difficult to assess which was more disappointing in 2023: Philadelphia's offense, which couldn't put the pieces together, or the defense, which simply didn't have good enough pieces. Howie Roseman restocked the defense, and first-round rookie Quinyon Mitchell and leads that charge.

80., 81. and 82. The Commanders and Giants figure to be in for tough seasons, but their quarterbacks belong on this list. That's the nature of the position. Washington spent the second pick on Jayden Daniels, LSU's dazzling dual threat coming off a Heisman campaign, and if he can deliver, the first and most important step in Washington's rebuild is done. In New York, Daniel Jones has one last chance to prove he can be the guy. Even if he struggles, Big Blue can look for sixth overall pick Malik Nabers to provide some much-needed star power on the outside.

NFC North

USATSI

83. Heading up north, Caleb Williams takes over as the latest face of the Bears, and he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. The Bears have arguably the worst quarterback history of any franchise, but they have an outstanding group of weapons and a strong defense.

84. Montez Sweat led the Bears with six sacks despite only playing nine games with them. He should be a major disruptor in Year 2 in the Windy City. Unlike at wide receiver, where there's lots of depth, the Bears need Sweat to be excellent again for what is otherwise an unproven position group.

85. It's easy to expect massive things from Jordan Love, but remember: 2022 wasn't always as pretty as it seemed. In fact, things were very ugly after a Week 8 loss that dropped the Packers to 2-5. Then Love threw for 21 touchdowns and three interceptions over the next 10 games and shredded the Cowboys in the playoffs, showing outstanding arm talent in the process. Love's accuracy wavers, and he had four multi-interception games in 2023 (including playoffs), but alongside a very young offense, there are sky-high expectations in 2024.

86. For all the love Love gets, the Packers also made big changes to the running game, adding Josh Jacobs to replace Aaron Jones. Jacobs was terrific in 2022 but wasn't as good in 2023. There's a lot of tread on the tires, but he's a terrific talent in a great scheme.

87. and 88. JJ. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson go hand-in-hand here. If Jefferson is healthy and not distracted by the record-breaking contract he'll soon get, he'll make McCarthy's transition much, much easier. There's a lot riding on McCarthy's shoulders, but he landed in a great spot with Jefferson as arguably the game's best receiver and Kevin O'Connell as a masterful offensive mind. Still, it's a big jump from Michigan, where he could lean on an outstanding running game and a dominant defense.

89., 90. and 91. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell all got paid as the Lions' franchise cornerstones this offseason. After coming up just short of a Super Bowl trip, they'll lead the charge again.

92. and 93. But the Detroit defense might be the side that determines if they can repeat -- or even improve upon -- last year's wonderful ride. As such, Aidan Hutchinson is tasked with taking the next step as a truly elite edge rusher after an impressive first two years. Terrion Arnold, meanwhile, must step right in and be part of an overhauled secondary.

NFC South

USATSI

94. Finally, we swing down to the NFC South, where Baker Mayfield parlayed a successful one-year experiment into a big contract from the Buccaneers. Mayfield's career resurrection was as impressive as it was stunning, and with the Buccaneers largely running things back, there will be a lot of pressure on him to prove 2023 was no fluke.

95 and 96. The Saints brought Derek Carr in to compete for titles, and he didn't even come close to that. He was ... average: 18th in yards per attempt, 17th in expected points added per dropback. He did a good job keeping the ball out of harm's way, but he adds nothing as a scrambler. He was a game manager, and just an O.K. one at that. Can he be more? Getting the ball to Chris Olave, an outstanding yet still-underrated player, wouldn't hurt.

97 and 98. There should still be some hope for Bryce Young in Carolina, even after an atrocious first year. The 2023 top pick had little help around him, something the Panthers hope to have addressed by signing a pair of guards in free agency, trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Even if it takes the rookies some time to adjust, Johnson is a welcome sign, if simply for the fact that he gets open.

99. Kirk Cousins got another huge contract, only to see the Falcons draft his likely successor, Michael Penix Jr., shortly thereafter. Cousins didn't exactly love that, as there seemed to be plenty of room to improve elsewhere on Atlanta's roster, but this is still a strong spot for Cousins, who's coming off a torn Achilles. He's still a strong-armed quarterback willing to stand in the pocket and deliver intermediate and deep passes, and he's in a similar system to the one he came from in Minnesota.

100. Bijan Robinson had moments of brilliance during his rookie season, accumulating nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards despite ceding a lot of touches to other players and seeing his role wax and wane. Robinson will run behind a good offensive line and under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, a part of the Sean McVay coaching tree. That's good news for all parties involved. Expect Robinson to be busy as a runner and as a pass catcher.