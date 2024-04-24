Another talented player apparently wants out of Cincinnati. Trey Hendrickson, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, has requested a trade on the eve of the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. Hendrickson joins wideout Tee Higgins as Bengals players who have requested a trade this offseason.

Like Higgins, money is reportedly the reason why Higgins is asking to be traded. Hendrickson, who is slated to make $15 million this season, is looking for more long-term security than the Bengals have been willing to offer, according to the report. The Bengals' possible reluctance to offer Hendrickson more security may be tied to the fact that the team spent last year's first-round pick on fellow defensive end Myles Murphy.

Here's a list of teams that may be interested in trading for the 29-year-old Hendrickson, who recorded a career-high 17.5 sacks last season.

At this point, Atlanta is expected to use the eighth overall pick on one of the top-ranked pass rushers in the draft. In Hendrickson, the Falcons would be getting an experienced, talented pass rusher who is smack dab in the middle of his prime. He would provide an instant boost to a defense that didn't have anyone record more than 6.5 sacks in 2023.

This would be somewhat ironic, as the Rams were the team that defeated Hendrickson and the Bengals three years ago in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles needs help at pass rusher, and Hendrickson would help mask the loss of recently retied defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Pass rusher is one of the positions the Buccaneers are expected to target in the first round of the draft. Hendrickson is no stranger to the NFC South. He started his NFL career in New Orleans and had a then-career-high 13.5 sacks during his final season with the Saints (2020).

Detroit is one of several teams which is expected to select a pass rusher in the first round of the upcoming draft. If the Lions acquired Hendrickson, they would significantly bolster their pass rush while becoming an even bigger threat to the defending NFC champion 49ers. Money, though, would be a possible roadblock here after the Lions recently extended the contracts of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell and are talking about an extension with Jared Goff.

The Broncos have a lot of needs, with pass rusher being one of them. Hendrickson would be a big addition to a defense that is currently headlined by cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Hendrickson has plenty of experience playing against Patrick Mahomes, the Broncos' main adversary in the AFC West. Hendrickson made more than a few big plays against the Chiefs quarterback in two AFC Championship showdowns.