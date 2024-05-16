The 2024 NFL schedule has finally arrived with much anticipation after a banner 2023 season from the league, which culminated in the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. The Chiefs kick off the season hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 in the NFL Kickoff Game -- a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Green Bay Packers will face Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil -- the first NFL regular season game to be played in South America. This will be the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday of their opening weekend since 1970.

The schedule will be highlighted by three Thanksgiving games (Detroit Lions host Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys host New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers hosting Miami Dolphins in the nightcap), a return of the annual Black Friday game (Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs), and two games on Christmas (Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans) -- the first games to be broadcast on Netflix. There will also be a Saturday doubleheader on December 21 and a tripleheader on December 28.

Here is the complete NFL week-by-week schedule:

All times Eastern | * Select primetime games subject to change

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:20 p.m., NBC

Friday, Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (Sao Paulo) -- 8:15 p.m., Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions -- 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 9

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys -- 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans -- 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons -- 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals -- 8:15 p.m., ABC

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 29

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at New York Jets -- 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens -- 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 30

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m., ABC

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 6

New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham) -- 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos -- 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Oct. 7

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 10

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 13

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears (Tottenham) -- 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles -- 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Oct. 14

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 20

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) -- 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Oct. 21

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals -- 9 p.m., ESPN+

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Oct. 28

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 31

Houston Texans at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 3

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 10

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers (Munich) -- 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs -- 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Nov. 11

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 14

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 17

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Nov. 18

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 24

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers-- 8:15 p.m., ESPN*

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions -- 12:30 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:30 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers -- 8:20 p.m., NBC

Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs -- 3 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets -- 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Dec. 2

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN*

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 8

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles -- 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Dec. 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC*

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 15

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Dec. 16

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8 p.m., ABC*

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:30 p.m., ESPN*

Week 16

Thursday, Dec. 19

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs -- 1 p.m., NBC

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens -- 4:30 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Dec. 22

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets -- 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins -- 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN*

Week 17

Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., Netflix

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans -- 4:30 p.m., Netflix

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video*

Saturday, Dec. 28

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals -- TBD

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams -- TBD

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots -- TBD

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants -- TBD

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders -- TBD

Sunday, Dec. 29

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC* (edited)

Week 18

Saturday, Jan. 4 & Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Times, days to be determined