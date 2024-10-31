Nine former coaches are one step closer toward football immortality. On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its nine semifinalists who will be considered for induction in Canton, Ohio, next summer.

On Nov. 19, the Hall of Fame's voters will select one semifinalist for possible enshrinement in 2025. The voters will select the entire 2025 Hall of Fame class during Super Bowl weekend. Along with one coach, one contributor, up to three senior candidates and up to five modern-era candidates can be chosen for enshrinement.

Courtesy of the Hall of Fame, here's a look at each of the nine coaching semifinalists.

Bill Arnsparger: The defensive brains behind the legendary "No Name" defense that led Miami to back-to-back titles as well as a perfect season in 1972. Part of Miami's (Ohio) famed Cradle of Coaches, Arnsberger served as defensive coordinator for two other Super Bowl teams (the 1982 Dolphins and 1994) Chargers and was also the Giants head coach from 1974-76.

Tom Coughlin: New York's head coach when the Giants stunned the previously undefeated Patriots in the 2007 Super Bowl. Also led the Giants to another victory over the Patriots four years later. A decade before those upsets, Coughlin served as head coach for the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars. He led the team to the AFC Championship game in only its second year of existence.

Mike Holmgren: An innovate offensive mind, Holmgren served as 49ers offensive coordinator when San Francisco scored a record 55 points in the 1989 Super Bowl. He then guided the Packers to the franchise's first Super Bowl win in 29 years before leading Green Bay back to the Super Bowl the following season. In 2006, Holmgren led Seattle to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl.

Chuck Knox: Nicknamed "Ground Chuck" for his successful rushing attacks, Knox was named Coach of the Year three times during his 22 years as a head coach with the Rams, Bills and Seahawks. In 1983, he guided the Seahawks to the franchise's first conference title game appearance.

Dan Reeves: A successful player who won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys, Reeves was the offensive coordinator during the Cowboys' second Super Bowl win in 1977. Reeves then enjoyed a long and successful head coaching career that included three Super Bowl trips with the Broncos and another with the Falcons.

Marty Schottenheimer: A model of consistency, Schottenheimer posted a winning record in 21 of his 22 years as a head coach that included stops in Cleveland, Kansas City, San Diego and Washington. His unique coaching style was coined "Marty Ball," a reference dedication to playing ball control and winning field position. Schottenheimer's 200 wins is the eighth-highest total in NFL history.

George Seifert: The leader behind two Super Bowl-winning 49ers defenses before being promoted to head coach in 1989. That year, he became the second coach to win a Super Bowl during his first season on the job. Seifert later led the 49ers to record fifth Super Bowl win. His regular-season and postseason winning percentage are both top 20 all time.

Mike Shanahan: One of the most influential offensive coaches of all time, Shanahan served as offensive coordinator when Steve Young threw a record seven touchdown passes in the 1994 Super Bowl. Three years later, Shanahan's zone blocking scheme aided Terrell Davis' 157 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos dethroned Holmgren's Packers while also snapping the NFC's 13-year winning streak in the Super Bowl. The Broncos successful defended their title a year later.

Clark Shaughnessy: Shaughnessy served as the Rams head coach for two years before spending 12 seasons as a Bears defensive assistant coach under the legendary George Halas. He initially broke into the NFL as an assistant in Washington.