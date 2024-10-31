Halloween is here, which means the time for trick-or-treating has arrived. Why limit the fun to your local neighborhood? Why not cast the festivities upon the NFL, which returns on Halloween night with two of the scariest situations in football: an injury-battered Houston Texans squad against a nightmarishly desperate New York Jets club led by Aaron Rodgers and his band of undead Green Bay Packers pals.

Keeping the holiday spirit alive, we're taking stock of all eight division leaders on Halloween, sorting the first-place teams as "tricks" or "treats" for the 2024 season:

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

It's mildly concerning that their two offensive clunkers came against legitimate AFC competition in the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, but all in all, at 6-2 atop an otherwise dispiriting division, they've been rock solid. Josh Allen, in particular, has maintained MVP-level form amid a remade cast of characters. Amari Cooper should only lessen the burden of fellow receivers down the stretch. And Von Miller's return to the pass rush should also help as the weather turns.

Verdict: Treat

AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers

There's no doubt that the Steelers are exceeding expectations. Mike Tomlin's defense is legit, as usual. Najee Harris and the ground game are working. And best of all, the combo of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson under center has produced steadily positive results. All of this probably spells Tomlin's most successful playoff bid in years. And yet, it feels a bit too early to suggest Pittsburgh is more than just wild-card material. Especially with the more explosive Ravens knocking on the doorstep in the North.

Verdict: Trick

AFC South: Houston Texans

To be frank, there's not much about the Texans right now that screams "Super Bowl favorite," despite preseason hopes of C.J. Stroud making massive strides after a sterling rookie season. That's partially because Stroud's line is iffy, and his weapons are all banged up, with Stefon Diggs now out for the year. Yet DeMeco Ryans' defense is rounding into form, surrendering no more than 21 points in five of their last seven, and the rest of the South is hardly anything to write home about.

Verdict: Treat

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

Like the Texans, the reigning Super Bowl champions aren't necessarily passing the eye test with flying colors. The wins keep accumulating, though, as they've weathered one notable injury after the next. Think about it: If they can start 7-0 while Patrick Mahomes throws more picks than touchdowns and an aging Kareem Hunt leads their backfield, how can they finish if/when Mahomes settles into a rhythm? DeAndre Hopkins' addition gives them much-needed depth, and Steve Spagnuolo's "D" remains a force.

Verdict: Treat

NFC East: Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels deserves just about every bit of praise he's getting as the dynamic face of a remade Commanders franchise. The kid has an "it" factor as both a runner and thrower, and it's quickly seeped throughout the organization, elevating supplementary pieces like Brian Robinson Jr. and Terry McLaurin. The rival Philadelphia Eagles are lurking with an all-star skill group, however, and Dan Quinn's defense, save for a big day against the Chicago Bears, has been quite leaky against legitimate opponents.

Verdict: Trick

NFC North: Detroit Lions

A year after advancing to the NFC title game, Dan Campbell's squad looks even more imposing, even with star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson lost to injury. Jared Goff, for one, has found new levels of efficiency operating Ben Johnson's attack, and the rushing duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is unmatched across the league. This is one heck of a division, with the Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers poised to challenge until the end, but Motown's sheer volume of firepower promises another North crown.

Verdict: Treat

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield have taken turns looking like the gutsiest gunslingers of the South, but the former has the benefit of a steadier defense led by new coach Raheem Morris. This division will probably come down to the wire no matter what, with both the Buccaneers and Falcons in the mix. Cousins has a longer track record of reliable ball control, however, and Atlanta also has the upper hand in the war of attrition, with Mayfield now juggling injuries to both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Verdict: Treat

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals

If there's one thing Cardinals fans can celebrate, it's the improved confidence of Kyler Murray, who since the late stages of the 2023 campaign has at least rediscovered some first-round flair. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s presence out wide has assisted, keeping this group scrappy against superior foes. Yet Jonathan Gannon's defense remains in the bottom 10 in both points allowed and quarterback pressure rate, which doesn't bode well in a division where the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are still alive.

Verdict: Trick