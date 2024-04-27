FRISCO, Texas -- The 2024 offseason was one of "attrition" for the Dallas Cowboys as they lost eight players in free agency, tied for the third most in a single offseason in team history.

No position group was hit harder than their offensive line since they lost eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith to the New York Jets and Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz to the Washington Commanders.

"I think in general, if you look at attrition, if you talk about where it hits us the hardest, it's the guys we lost in the offensive line," Cowboys COO and executive VP Stephen Jones said Tuesday.

By the time Friday night concluded, both vacancies were filled through the 2024 NFL Draft, thanks to one first-round trade back with the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys dropped five spots Thursday, going from 24 to 29 and picked up an extra third-round pick, No. 73 overall.

Dallas landed a "sexy" pick five spots later --, Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton -- then drafted Kansas State interior offensive line Cooper Beebe, the back-to-back Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year (2022, 2023) and a 2023 consensus All-American. He played guard in college, but he'll likely slot in at center in 2024 to fill Biadasz's shoes.

"Clearly, I think we have hit it," Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday night of Guyton and Beebe's selections. "These are two very young, talented players. Both have starter ability, and I think for me personally, when you look at the season and the challenges we've had in the past, you have to pay attention to the number of consecutive starts we've had as an offensive unit. I think we have clearly given us the depth that we need. I think it will be the most competitive offensive line room in my time here."

"I think we got the most out of that 24th pick in the first round by getting two offensive linemen. We weren't even trying to be coy about our interest in offensive linemen," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday night. "This is the year to be interested in them because of the depth in the draft, and we took advantage of that in every respect with a great trade. ... When I look at what we did with that 24th pick to get these two linemen, if you want to look at it like that, that is pretty good execution."

McCarthy isn't quite ready to anoint Beebe the starting center just yet as he will have to contend with third-year Dallas offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, a 2022 undrafted free agent who played in every game in 2023 with two starts.

"He [Beebe] will definitely be a part of the center competition," McCarthy said. "Obviously, he has played mostly at guard, but he has played them all. That was part of the evaluation. He is someone we are very, very excited about. His position flex as you look at today's game with the 17 games and you look at our history, you can't have enough players -- let alone linemen -- that can play two positions. Yes, he will definitely have an opportunity to compete at center."

The All-American knew a position switch was coming if he became a Cowboy since he had discussions about the switch in multiple conversations with Dallas.

"Absolutely. I did a little bit, nothing in game at Kansas State, but definitely pre-practice and some practice stuff," Beebe said on a conference call with local media Friday night. "And then, training with Duke [Manyweather], kind of working on the center position. It's been something I've been working towards.

"It's definitely something we've talked about," Beebe said. "I'm kind of going in with the mentality that I'm going to do whatever the team needs me to do to win, and if that involves center, that's going to be something that I'm going to do for the team. Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do."

Even though Beebe may be a little green as a center, having two Pro Bowl guards on each side in left guard Tyler Smith and right guard Zack Martin will certainly ease his transition.

"It definitely helps when you have established veterans in there," McCarthy said. "I think that [competition] will bring out the best of our whole offensive line. I think with the two additions in this year's draft already, the competition inside and outside is exactly what I'm looking for as a coach."

"It would just be an unbelievable experience," Beebe said of manning center in between Martin and Smith. "You're talking about two dudes that are some of the bests at their position, and just to be able to learn and be by them, it's just going to be an unbelievable experience."

Beebe may want to pick nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time First-Team All-Pro Zack Martin's mind the most with the 33-year-old entering the final year of his Cowboys contract. The rookie could potentially find himself shifting back to guard in 2025 should Dallas continue its trend of opting to let its longtime veteran talent go in the name of getting younger.

"Absolutely, he [Martin] was definitely one of the top dudes that I watched," Beebe said. "He's just such a great player. He's such a technician and super smart. He's very physical and has that nasty mentality. It's definitely stuff that I've been trying to incorporate in my game."

Beebe's play style is also one that he self-described as "nasty."

"I would say I'm a pretty nasty guy," Beebe said. I'm a dude that tries to 'dirt' people anytime I can, but I'm also a dude that focuses on technique. I have that kind of mindset that I want to dirt dudes anytime I can. So, it's kind of that nasty play style."

His top "dirt" story came from last season when he shoved a Houston Cougars defender into the ground to help create a walk-in rushing touchdown for Kansas State.

"I think my best one is when I 'dirted' the kid from Houston," Beebe said. "When I pulled out on the edge and I made his feet go above his head, I think it's probably the best 'dirt' story. I have one against Kansas where I put the linebacker into the ground and got up to the safety. Those are kind of two dirt moments that come to mind."

Beebe understands the tradition that comes with playing along a Dallas offensive line that has been littered with Pro Bowlers for the last 15 years or so with Martin, Tyron Smith, retired center Travis Frederick among others. Now, he's gearing up to become one of the Cowboys' latest defensive line burial artists.

"They have had a great offensive line," Beebe said. "You talk about Zack Martin and those kinds of guys. I mean, they're some of the best to ever do it. They play with that that dirty kind of mindset. They're going to blow people off the ball, and they're going to do the dirty work. I'm excited to join that and help elevate the offensive line."