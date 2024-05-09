usatsi-21975475-1.jpg
USATSI

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, it's time for the newest members of the NFL family to get paid. All 257 draft picks and their agents now turn their attention to their respective front offices and prepare to sign their first NFL contracts.

Thanks to the CBA, rookie contracts are more tied to the player's slotted draft position, and there isn't too much to be negotiated. But, there are still talks that need to take place before pen is put to paper. Each contract comes with a fully-guaranteed fifth-year team option, and the value of that fifth-year option will vary based on position, playing time and Pro Bowl selections. 

Former Clemson cornerback and newest Raven Nate Wiggins was the first first-rounder to sign his rookie deal, while Taliese Fuaga of the Saints is the most recent to sign. Below, we will break down the details of every first-round pick's rookie deal once they are reported.

*Values projected via Spotrac

PickPlayerTeamRookie Contract

1

QB Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears

2

QB Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders

3

QB Drake Maye

New England Patriots

4

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals

5

OT Joe Alt

Los Angeles Chargers

6

WR Malik Nabers

New York Giants

7

OT JC Latham

Tennessee Titans

8

QB Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta Falcons

9

WR Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears

10

QB J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings

11

OT Olu Fashanu

New York Jets

12

QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos

13

TE Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders

14

OT Taliese Fuaga

New Orleans Saints

4 years, $17.3M ($9.4M signing bonus)

15

EDGE Laiatu Latu

Indianapolis Colts

16

DT Byron Murphy II

Seattle Seahawks

4 years, $16.1M ($8.5M signing bonus)

17

EDGE Dallas Turner

Minnesota Vikings

18

OT Amarius Mims

Cincinnati Bengals

19

EDGE Jared Verse

Los Angeles Rams

20

OT Troy Fautanu

Pittsburgh Steelers

21

EDGE Chop Robinson

Miami Dolphins

22

CB Quinyon Mitchell

Philadelphia Eagles

23

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars

24

CB Terrion Arnold

Detroit Lions

25

OT Jordan Morgan

Green Bay Packers

26

OL Graham Barton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27

EDGE Darius Robinson

Arizona Cardinals

28

WR Xavier Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs

29

OT Tyler Guyton

Dallas Cowboys

30

CB Nate Wiggins

Baltimore Ravens

4 years, $12.8M ($6.1M signing bonus)*

31

WR Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers

32

WR Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers