By this point in the NFL offseason, most teams are finished making sweeping changes to their rosters. But another key catalyst for potential change is fast approaching, with June 1 marking the date when many player contracts can more easily be traded or terminated.

With that in mind, here's a look at the biggest remaining needs for some of the NFL's expected 2024 contenders, as well as some of the top candidates to be cut or auctioned post-June 1:

Top remaining needs for contenders

Bengals: Cornerback

Mike Hilton is reliable as a feisty slot starter, but Cincinnati's two perimeter men are as follows: Cam Taylor-Britt, who's 24 and never started more than 12 games in a season; and DJ Turner, who's converting to corner after starting 12 games at safety as a rookie.

Bills: Front seven

You could still argue wide receiver here, with Josh Allen dependent on some combination of Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But with Matt Milano coming off injury, Tyrel Dodson gone and Von Miller aging, a pass rusher or off-ball linebacker could help.

Chiefs: Cornerback

Trent McDuffie is a top-flight starter, but after dealing L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs are betting on a quick jump from third-year successor Jaylen Watson, who's only started eight games up to this point. Young reserve Joshua Williams provides another option at the position.

Cowboys: The trenches

They addressed tackle by adding Tyler Guyton in the draft, but after losing Tyler Biadasz in free agency, questions remain about the fortitude of Dak Prescott's front. On the other side, their front seven remains sorely dependent on Micah Parsons, with the interior D-line lacking a true difference-maker.

Dolphins: The trenches

Both Connor Williams and Robert Hunt left via free agency, and Miami's offensive line was iffy to begin with, at least from a durability standpoint. Terron Armstead is all but a perennial lock to sit out several contests at left tackle, and on defense, Christian Wilkins' exit left a sizable void that remains.

Eagles: Linebacker

They didn't ignore the position after an ugly 2023 at the heart of the defense, taking several low-risk, high-reward flyers in veteran Devin White and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. But there's still a lot of pressure on Nakobe Dean to deliver, too. It's the one spot on "D" that might still require another dart throw.

49ers: Safety

The interior of Brock Purdy's line is something to monitor, but the back end of the secondary is an underrated concern. Talanoa Hufanga has been a ball hawk when healthy, but he missed just under half the 2023 season, and fellow starter Ji'Ayir Brown has just five regular-season starts under his belt.

Packers: Offensive line

It's not that Green Bay doesn't have upside in the trenches. The youth across the board is actually promising. But with Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Zach Tom on the right side and first-round pick Jordan Morgan's spot uncertain for now, some clarity on roles and top depth options would be nice.

Jets: Offensive line

They're all in on Aaron Rodgers for a second straight year, and they certainly haven't ignored the O-line after it burned them in 2023: Tyron Smith is still sturdy when healthy, and rookie Olu Fashanu adds much-needed depth at tackle. But durability questions are still littered throughout basically every spot here.

Lions: Wide receiver

Detroit rightly paid Amon-Ra St. Brown big bucks to stay put for the long haul, but there's quite a bit of projection baked into his supporting cast out wide, with Jameson Williams still vying for a complete season ahead of No. 3 Kalif Raymond. It's a good thing Sam LaPorta is also elite at tight end.

Ravens: Offensive tackle

Lamar Jackson makes up for a lot with unmatched athleticism in and outside the pocket, but the Ravens aren't exactly rolling into 2024 with sure things at bookend: left tackle Ronnie Stanley has never played a full season, and new right tackle Roger Rosengarten is a second-round rookie.

Texans: Cornerback

Houston upgraded on both sides of the ball in a spendy offseason, and the added physicality in the front seven should filter to the back end in some ways. But Jeff Okudah is a lottery ticket opposite Derek Stingley Jr. at corner, meaning DeMeco Ryans and Co. could probably use veteran insurance.

Top post-June 1 cut and trade candidates

The former Washington Commanders starter took a pay cut to remain as Kirk Cousins' backup in Atlanta, but that was before the Falcons turned around and used a top-10 pick on Michael Penix Jr., crowding the quarterback room for the short and long term. Cutting him would save Atlanta $1.2 million.

A year after signing a top free-agent deal with Carolina, Sanders may well be fighting for backup carries alongside Jonathon Brooks and Chuba Hubbard, even with new coach Dave Canales angling for a stronger run game. Releasing Sanders would save the Panthers an instant $200,000.

There is no world in which Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch actually want to deal Aiyuk, but the NFL is a business, and if somehow the two sides remain extremely far apart in long-term contract talks, a trade could net San Francisco a premium return. Dealing him would save an immediate $14.1 million.

Skipping voluntary workouts in an apparent bid for a new contract, Slayton has quietly topped 700 receiving yards in four of five NFL seasons. But with first-round pick Malik Nabers onboard, he's also expendable. Cutting or trading him would save the Giants anywhere from $3.8 million to $6.4 million.

Judon reported to the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, but his future in New England remains cloudy: While he's been a prolific edge rusher, the four-time Pro Bowler is 32, coming off nearly a lost season and part of a Patriots defense under new coach Jerod Mayo. Releasing him would save $6.7 million.

A year after landing a new deal for his steady performance on a title contender, Bradberry could be the odd man out in a restocked Eagles secondary featuring a pair of first- and second-round investments. Cutting him wouldn't save the team anything in 2024, but it would clear his contract from the books.