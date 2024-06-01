Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hoping to put pen to paper on one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history soon, and when he does, he will probably look pretty different.

This past week, Tagovailoa showed up to a promotional event to take pictures with fans, and you have to wonder if the Miami QB sent someone else in his place. Check out this video from NBC 6 South Florida:

Tagovailoa is sporting a different hairstyle, has no facial hair and definitely lost weight. Per NFL Media, he is down to 220 pounds, which is 10-15 pounds lighter than his 2023 playing weight.

The comments were so overwhelming on this post, journalist Giselle Espinales had to again take to social media saying, "Trust me it's Tua. Just clean shaven."

Getty Images

Tagovailoa has certainly rocked a couple of different looks during his short time in the league. No matter the look, the former No. 5 overall pick has just gotten better and better each year. This past season, Tagovailoa completed a career-high 69.3% of his passes, became the first Dolphin to lead the NFL in passing since Dan Marino with 4,624 yards, threw a career-high 29 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl. Next is a big pay day.