Another day, another report involving Najee Harris. A day after reports linked him to the Cowboys in a possible trade, it was reported that the Steelers running back asked Pittsburgh not to pick up his fifth-year option, a report that was quickly and emphatically dismissed by his agent.

At this point, all signs point to Harris returning to Pittsburgh in 2024. The Steelers have made no secrets about their plans to "roll" over opponents this season by employing a strong running attack, led by Harris and emerging teammate Jaylen Warren. But it's also fair to wonder if there's any truth to the recent speculation regarding Harris and his future in Pittsburgh.

If the Steelers actually consider trading Harris, they would probably find more than a few teams who would be interested. The Steelers need help at receiver, so it's possible they could consider trading Harris if that meant getting a wideout in return.

Here's a quick look at some of the teams that would be good fits for Harris, the only NFL running back who has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons.

This makes a lot of sense for both teams. The Steelers have reportedly been trying to acquire either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. The 49ers could use a running back who can take some of the load off Christian McCaffrey. Making this scenario even more plausible is the fact that Harris grew up on the West Coast, so this would be a homecoming of sorts.

Like the 49ers, the Broncos can use an upgrade a running back. They also have a veteran wideout that the Steelers could use. In Denver, Harris would complement Javonte Williams, who is now two years removed from a serious knee injury. In exchange, the Steelers could ask for Courtland Sutton, a veteran wideout who caught a career-high 10 touchdown passes from Russell Wilson in 2023.

Big Blue already has several former Steelers on their offense in wideouts Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin and Allen Robinson, so it's clear that the Giants like something that the Steelers' offense has been doing. Harris would also be a good complement to Devin Singletary, a smaller back who had success during his first two NFL stops in Buffalo and Houston. New York has several wideouts it could trade in this scenario, with Darius Slayton making the most sense. The former fifth-round pick has carved out a solid career so far and would help open things up for George Pickens.

Kenneth Walker III has been great, but he's also battled injuries each of his first two seasons. Adding Harris would help keep him fresh. In return, the Steelers could get Tyler Lockett, an established veteran who should still have some gas left in the tank. Seattle has the depth at wideout to make this happen.

Los Angeles has two former Ravens leading their backfield in JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. But Dobbins missed virtually the entire 2023 season after tearing his Achilles, and Edwards has never been a lead back. Harris would add insurance while strengthening Jim Harbaugh's backfield. The Chargers' receiving corps isn't deep after parting with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but they may be willing to part with Josh Palmer, a 2021 third-round pick who probably still hasn't reached his potential.

After losing Josh Jacobs in free agency, the Raiders' running back situation is murky. Harris would provide much-needed stability while joining a backfield that is currently led by Zamir White and former Viking Alexander Mattison. The issue here is what the Steelers would get in return. Would the Raiders be interested in dealing Davante Adams? If they were, this would be a slam dunk for Pittsburgh, even if it has to sweeten the pot in order to get a deal done.